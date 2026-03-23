Be more humble: How advice from Vishy Anand inspired the first GM from Northeast India

It was a wisdom-ridden advice from chess legend Viswanathan Anand that kept 16-year-old Mayank Chakraborty grounded as he ascended the ranks to become India’s first-ever Chess Grandmaster from the Northeast. The teenager, having officially scripted history, says “humility has paid off” in a way that he will never forget. Mayank Chakraborty hails from Guwahati in Assam. (Photo: Aditya Sur Roy)

Speaking from his home in Guwahati (Assam), Mayank confesses that this achievement once felt like a distant dream. “Ever since I took up chess as a young kid, all I ever wanted was to be the first, and not just in chess but in everything I did,” recalls Mayank with a quiet but firm intensity, and adds, “Whether it was in school or other sports, I always had this internal drive to come first. Becoming the first Grandmaster from the North East started as a little far fetched dream, but over time, it shifted. It stopped being just a ‘dream’ and turned into a concrete goal. Now that I’ve actually achieved it, I realise this isn’t the finish line. It feels like this is just the beginning of the journey.”

The path to the Grandmaster title was never linear; it was a gruelling climb marked by as many setbacks as successes. Through the highs and lows, one specific piece of guidance acted as Mayank’s North Star. It came during an interaction with the legendary Viswanathan Anand, India’s first-ever World Chess Champion. “Anand sir is my inspiration and my idol. He once told me something that will stay with me forever,” says Mayank, recounting the exact words: ‘Be more humble and live a more simple life’. “These words from him have been my constant companion. I knew success would eventually come if I worked hard, but his emphasis on humility was what truly resonated. If a giant of the game like him believes in staying grounded, it’s a lesson that must guide everything I do.”

As he climbs the ladder of success, the class XII student is keen on balancing academics with life as a professional chess player, which comes with its own set of challenges. “Chess is all about practice, practice and more practice,” he says, adding, “It demands a lot of time and energy, along with constant travel to compete around the world. Studies can sometimes take a back seat, but I have been very lucky to have supportive teachers throughout this journey. I cannot attend school and classes as regularly as other students and usually appear only for exams. But it has never been a problem, as my professors make sure I stay updated with the study material and never miss out on what’s happening in class.”

The young gun carries a maturity beyond his years. While his focus remains on improving on the board, he is equally conscious of not overlooking his mental well-being. “Playing at the top, under immense pressure, can take a toll on one’s mind. It is not easy to deal with the highs of winning and then balance them with the lows of losing. That is where my parents have been a rock in my life. They are the ones I always turn to when I need clarity or want to take some weight off my mind, and it always works. While I focus on my game, travelling all over the world, home is where I work on my mental strength,” he adds.

When asked how his approach is different from those who have come before him, from the region, Mayank explains, “It is my hard work and the habit of not quitting. It took me 10 years to become a GM and there have been many times I have won and lost. But, never gave up. Now, I am going to celebrate with my friends and party for a bit and then move on to my next goal, becoming a 2600 rated player and a super GM.”

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