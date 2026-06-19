Believe it or not: This 2-yr-old Bengaluru toddler can deadlift 20kg!

How much does a two-year-old weigh? Regardless of the fact that she weighs 17kg, this toddler has been lifting weights as heavy as 20kg! Meet Bengaluru-based Radhika Gadiya, who is two years eight months old, and has won gold medal in the dead lift category (Under 44kg women’s youth) at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) Karnataka State Championship 2026 held recently (June 6). Two years eight months old Radhika Gadiya won the gold medal

Watching her lift on the mat, without breaking a sweat has left live spectators stunned and social media equally amazed. Ever since a video of her feat was shared by her father, it went viral gathering more than 2.4m views! But for Radhika, no achievement can put her ahead of her didi, “Gold medal hai lekin mein second hu and aarya didi always first. Mujhe unki tarah fighter pilot ban na hai,” to which Aarya responds, “Radhu is the strongest, no one can beat my Radhu!”

In the Gadiya household, such displays of strength is almost routine. Wondering how? Well, Radhika’s elder sister Aarya, 6, became a household name in October 2025 after appearing on realty TV show India’s Got Talent by pulling a 2,000kg SUV car. Guided by her father Sanjay Gadiya — a black-belt karate practitioner and professional weightlifter — Aarya’s achievements inspired Radhika to begin her own journey.

“Radhika was about one-and-a-half years old when she saw Aarya pull a 2,000kg car then. She immediately turned to me and said, ‘I also want to lift weights,” informs Sanjay, adding, “I told her she was too young. To prove my point, I took her to the gym and placed a barbell loaded with 10 kg on the floor. I thought she wouldn’t be able to move it. She lifted it easily. Then I increased it to 12kg, and she lifted that too! That’s when I realised she couldn’t be stopped and was as strong as her sister if not even more.”