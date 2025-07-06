Boating returns to Delhi's Purana Qila: Want to sail through monsoon blues? Know the price, timings at 5 spots in NCR

After almost a decade, ripples will once again dance across the waters of Purana Qila (Old Fort), with boating set to return to this beloved spot in the city. Earlier this week, photos of the boating trial run at the lake sparked a wave of ’90s nostalgia across social media. While the official reopening is slated for September, you don’t have to wait that long — there are plenty of places across Delhi where you can make fresh memories under the monsoon skies Boating has returned to Purana Qila (Old Fort) after almost a decade, and will officially reopen for public in September this year.(Photos: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Relive ’90s nostalgia at Purana Qila

Enjoy boating at Old Fort for just ₹250!(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT )

Soak in enchanting views of the Mughal-era Old Fort that mirrors in the water as you glide across the lake. The trial run continues through August, bringing back fond memories for many Delhiites. Writer and historian Rakhshanda Jalil, who has lived in the city for 58 years, recalls: “As a kid, I went boating here a couple of times. I remember the colourful boats tethered at the sides. We’d stop by Purana Qila on our way to Delhi Zoo. We lived in Nizamuddin East, so this stretch of Mathura Road was always part of our route.”

When: Monday to Sunday

Timing: 8am to 7pm

Price: ₹250

Deep in a horseshoe-shaped lake at Bhalswa

Boating at Bhalswa Lake is closed on Mondays. (Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT (For representational purposes only))

Bhalswa Lake makes an ideal escape for a relaxed picnic and a peaceful boating session. This rain-fed, horseshoe-shaped water body along the Yamuna is perfect for scenic views and calm moments. “Pedal boats are the most popular. Each fits up to four people,” shares Ravi from the management team, adding, “Weekends get quite crowded, but people don’t mind waiting since there’s plenty of space for picnics.”

When: Tuesday to Sunday

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: ₹130

Yamuna kinare, dil yeh pukare

The serenity of the Yamuna rives acquires a new meaning when experienced during a boating session here. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT (For representational purposes only))

Few experiences in Delhi rival boating along the Yamuna ghats. “The Yamuna has always been a favourite,” says Tushar, who runs boating services. “During the monsoon, people come not just to pedal but also to row the traditional boats owned by locals. From photoshoots to wedding portraits, a lot happens here—because there’s something magical about being on the Yamuna in the rain.”

When: Monday to Sunday

Timing: 6am to 6.30pm

Price: ₹100

Beauty and Serenity at Naini Lake

Naini Lake is located in North Delhi, near Model Town.(Photo: Mohd Zakir/HT)

For boating in North Delhi, Naini Lake is a charming choice with clear waters and well-maintained facilities. “After school, we would rush to Naini Lake for a boat ride—it was our little escape,” says Pushpa Kumari, a Model Town resident. “Even now, my friends and I go there to relive those growing years. Though there are pedal boats, my favourite is the Kashmir-style shikara where the whole gang can be together.”

When: Monday to Sunday

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: ₹130 (30 mins, pedal boat); ₹250 (two rounds, motor boat)

Of Ducks and Tales at Sanjay Lake

Sanjay Lake in Mayur Vihar is a perfect spot for boating when in East Delhi.(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))

In East Delhi, Sanjay Lake in Mayur Vihar is irresistible for a boating escape, especially with ducks and birds adding to the charm. “My brother and I used to race pedal boats here, though we’d get tired in five minutes and our parents would end up pedalling,” laughs Ayushi Patel, a LSR student, “Sanjay Lake has always been special. Even now, I sometimes come for boating here with college friends, soaking in the tranquillity and the laughter from other boats.”

When: Monday to Sunday

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Price: ₹130

Story by Isha Yadav

