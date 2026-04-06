Bomb threat at DU’s North Campus: Students share what happened at Ramjas, Miranda House

Students at Delhi University’s North Campus saw a tense start to the week as Monday witnessed Ramjas College and Miranda House receiving bomb threat. The news was reportedly received through an email, after which everyone on campus was asked to evacuate the college premises. Encountering panic amid uncertainty, many students took to social media to share their status and inform each other of their safety and well-being. Bijayalaxmi Nanda, principal of Miranda House, confirmed stating: “We evacuated (the college) on advice. It is the standard protocol.” Several Delhi University students shared photos and videos on social media updating about the ruckus created on campus post bomb hoax.

“I was in the chemistry lab when a loud alarm went off at around 11.30 am. It took us all by surprise and confusion,” says Sakshi Sharma, a first-year student of BSc (Life Science) at Ramjas College, adding, “Initially I thought it’s a mock drill, but soon we got a message in the official WhatsApp group that instructed everyone present to leave the college immediately. Within 30 minutes the campus was empty. Later, we were informed that all classes for the day stood cancelled due to security checks.”

For many youngsters, this was a first-of-its kind experience on campus! “Never in my dreams did I imagine that I would come to the college on a regular Monday and hear the alarm go off for something as serious as a bomb threat,” said Kriti, a first-year BA (Prog) student at Miranda House. Another student shared that the situation turned tense as it was a full house on campus, and they got clarity mostly through calls and messages from friends who had reached in time for early morning classes. “I was at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station and on my way to my college when four of my friends called me and told me not to come,” says Rohit Ratan, a second-year student of BA(Prog) at Ramjas College, adding, “Everyone calling me sounded stressed... Later, our college WhatsApp groups were full of messages about what was happening. Some students even started sharing pictures of the bomb squad and police dogs on campus, which was a very unusual sight for us since this kind of panic doesn’t even occur during some of the most crowded fests on campus! Thankfully it was just a threat.”

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