Book Review | A salute to Captain Saurabh Kalia's courage and fight for justice

Only 22, Captain Saurabh Kalia didn’t get to write his own story, but The Legacy of Captain Saurabh Kalia: Kargil’s First War Hero aims to preserve it for him. The writers, Sreemati Sen and NK Kalia, indeed do a good job! Captain Saurabh Kalia is hailed as the first officer to report intrusion by the Pakistan Army in the Kargil region, in 1999.

From moments of a quiet childhood lived in Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) to the brutal events in Kargil, in May 1999, the book traces the life journey of this martyr. The first half charmingly narrates how a young boy used to once indulge in birdwatching along the Neugal river, and play chess at home with his brother (Vaibhav). These were the days of childhood spent at a home where he imbibed the crucial lessons of discipline and dream from his father, Dr NK Kalia, a scientist, and his mother Vijay Kalia, a government employee.

The story tightens by the time Saurabh joins the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun and earns his commission in the 4 Jat Regiment. And then, it breaks. The words make the reader time travel to May 15, 1999. Just before the news of Kargil War reached civilians, Saurabh and five fellow soldiers on this date had ventured out for a reconnaissance mission to Bajrang Post; which had been quietly infiltrated by Pakistani troops. Captain Saurabh and his patrolling party never returned. What followed was 22 days of Pakistani captivity and, as revealed later in the post-mortem reports, unthinkable torture. It was a horror that no parent should ever be asked to imagine. And yet, Dr Kalia was.

The tension through the book is palpable, as can be seen from this one excerpt: “Vaibhav met his father’s gaze, then turned to his mother. He took a breath, his hands trembling slightly. ‘Mummy... Papa...’ he began. ‘There is an article... about a missing army patrol...’ He paused, unable to continue. Robo’s hand flew to her mouth, her eyes widening in fear. ‘They have... they have mentioned Bhaiya’s name.’”

It’s the kind of line you never forget. And this book is full of them. But then there is hope at the end, when the narrative shifts from being a biography to a testimony. The Kalias, true fighters just like their son, turn down their grief into a mission by setting up Saurabh Van Vihar, building memorials, writing letters, speaking to the press, and demanding accountability. Even 26 years later, Dr NK Kalia has not stopped fighting. On what would have been his son’s 49th birthday this year, the 78-year-old scientist continues to press for Pakistan’s accountability at the International Court of Justice for violating the Geneva Conventions. Because for him, this isn’t about revenge. It’s about memory. And this review isn't just about a book, but a way of saying: My son lived, my son mattered, and I will not let you forget.

Title: The Legacy of Captain Saurabh Kalia

Author: Sreemati Sen and NK Kalia

Publisher: Penguin Veer

Price: ₹399

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction