    Book review | From temple bells to courtroom gavel: Case for Ram – The Untold Insider’s Story

    In Case for Ram: The Untold Insider’s Story, explore the blend of faith and law, presenting a transformative legal narrative. 

    Published on: Feb 11, 2026 11:22 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    As lawyers, we often read cases for principles and precedents, but Case for Ram: The Untold Insider’s Story felt different. It unfolded not merely as a legal dispute, but as a patient constitutional journey, one where centuries of faith were translated into pleadings, evidence, and reasoned arguments. For us, the book resonated as a reminder that the courtroom is not only a place of law, but also a space where history seeks its voice through disciplined legal process.

    The book, Case for Ram: The Untold Insider’s Story is published by Rupa.
    The narrative thoughtfully captures the transformation of belief into law. As the proceedings progress, complex questions of ownership, history, and the juristic personality of a deity are addressed through careful reasoning and constitutional balance.

    Cover of the book, written by advocates Anirudh Sharma and Sridhar Potaraju.
    With clarity and restraint, advocates Anirudh Sharma and Sridhar Potaraju present this historic dispute with dignity, reflecting both legal depth and a profound respect for the Constitution. The authors left no stone unturned in aligning courtroom proceedings with legal texts, enabling readers to resonate with and clearly understand the nuances of the case.

    As one line in the book beautifully expresses, “It is not every day that a courtroom becomes a temple, nor that centuries of belief find voice through the language of law.” This sentiment endured because it captures the story’s essence that neither did the law silence faith, nor did faith override the law in light both met in reasoned justice.

    In the end, Case for Ram: The Untold Insider’s Story lingers not because of the scale of the dispute, but because of the grace with which it was resolved. It stands as a quiet testament to the dignity of the legal process, showing how the Constitution, guided by patience and principle, can bear the weight of centuries without losing balance.

    The book leaves behind more than the memory of a verdict, it renews faith in a system where history is acknowledged, belief is respected, and justice restores harmony through reason, restraint, and wisdom rather than noise.

    Where centuries of faith met the quiet strength of law, Justice rose like dawn and the temple stood in awe.

    Title: Case for Ram: The Untold Insider’s Story

    Authors: Anirudh Sharma and Sridhar Potaraju

    Publisher: Rupa Publications

    Price: 895

    Written by Sudhir Mishra, founder and managing partner, Trust Legal Advocates & Consultants & Prerna Pandey, Advocate, Supreme Court of India.

