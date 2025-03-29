Book Review: Ram c/o Anandhi is all about love, loss and life through a filmi lens

When a book begins with the author openly stating that his goal is to make the reader experience a movie through his writing, you know exactly what you’re in for. Akhil P Dharmajan delivers on this promise with Ram c/o Anandhi, a novel that blends romance, drama and vivid storytelling in a way that feels almost cinematic. Cover of the book Ram C/O Anandhi by Akhil P Dharmajan

Set in a small town in Tamil Nadu, the novel immediately immerses readers in its world, painting a meticulous picture of the town’s landscape, culture and daily life. The setting is not just a backdrop but a living, breathing entity that adds depth to the story. Against this vibrant canvas, the romance between Anandhi and Ram unfolds, built on the classic trope of strangers-turned-lovers — one that Bollywood fans will instantly recognise. While the plot treads familiar ground, it’s the richness of the supporting characters that makes this book stand out.

Dharmajan ensures that each character, no matter how small, adds value to the story, making the narrative feel lived-in and authentic. At its heart, the book taps into the universal experience of chasing dreams in an unfamiliar place. It highlights the idea that no matter where you go, you will eventually find your kind of people. But beyond the professional aspirations, it’s the dreamy, almost fairy-tale-like love story that gives the novel its aspirational charm. The romance is laced with just the right amount of masala, ensuring that dreamers and romantics alike will find something to hold on to.

While Ram c/o Anandhi is largely a light, breezy read, it does have its moments of depth, particularly as the backstories of various characters come to light. These elements breathe life into what might otherwise be dismissed as a run-of-the-mill rom-com. There’s an undeniable Karan Johar-esque quality to the storytelling, making it easy to imagine this novel being adapted into a glossy, feel-good Bollywood film.

However, the book isn’t without its flaws. The pacing, particularly in the latter half, could have been tighter. The climax takes far too long to arrive, testing the reader’s patience and dampening the impact of what should have been a high point in the story. A sharper edit could have enhanced the narrative flow.

Overall, Ram c/o Anandhi is an engaging, picturesque love story with a touch of whimsy. If you enjoy stories that feel like a Bollywood romance brought to life on the page — complete with grand emotions, charming settings, and a hint of nostalgia — this book is a delightful pick. Just be prepared for a leisurely ride rather than a fast-paced read.

Title: Ram c/o Anandhi

Author: Akhil P Dharmajan

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: ₹399

