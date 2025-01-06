Book Review: Red Flags And Rishtas is a ‘perfect match’ for all die-hard romantics

While all of you keep wondering that one day you will write a book on your dating app experiences, give a drumroll to author Radhika Agrawal who has already accomplished what was much needed in this genre with her work, Red Flags And Rishtas. Red Flags And Rishtas manages to successfully capture the confusion of millennials as well as Gen Z, stuck amid dating woes.

With the first two chapters of this unputdownable novel, the writer has managed to successfully capture the confusion of millennials as well as Gen Z — to help her characters find love filmi ishtyle while avoiding arranged marriages at all cost!

In the process, Agrawal allows the reader to relate with her work and live in the moment even if it leads to an emotional grey area. But then, what’s a good entertainer if it doesn’t heighten the emo quotient!

Cover of the book, Red Flags And Rishtas.

The narrative follows the protagonist, Ananya, who tries to dodge the arrange marriage bullet with her jacket of serial dating. Of course there are twists in the tale, like always, since life can’t be sans drama. But these are quite well written in Ananya’s life, which glues the reader till the last page.

The author definitely has a conscious while telling this story because the moment one would think ‘this is too preachy’ or begins to imagine that ‘this can’t be real’, there comes a solid reason backing up everything that’s happening in the writing, and all this is mind you sans any loopholes.

What makes the story further exciting is that it’s set against the backdrop of Delhi — the beloved Capital of dramatic and OTT weddings — and has several references that give a clear idea about how the story is going to progress, and why the lifestyle of its characters is the way it is described. This makes one wonder that either the author has written this out of her own experience or has done an excellent research on the sense and sensibilities of regulars users of dating apps because her facts check out, and how!

If you’re one who just doesn’t like rom coms but yearns for them to the extent of survival, then this book is your perfect match.

Title: Red Flags And Rishtas

Author: Radhika Agrawal

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: ₹499

