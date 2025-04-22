Celebrating the spirit of performing arts

The power of storytelling took centre-stage at the two-day performing arts festival Renaissance 2025 in the Capital recently. Tribhuwan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj

The impressive lineup included a Kathak presentation by Gaurav Bhatti, Bharatanatyam recital by Aneesha Grover and Nandita Kalan, and Odissi offering by Kavita Dwibedi, among others.

“Through this platform, we aimed to not just showcase talent but inspire a renewed vision for the future of performing arts,” said Milind Srivastava, director of the festival.

It drew the presence of eminent personalities including Sharon Lowen and Geeta Mahalik.