Celebrating the spirit of performing arts

ByAkshita Prakash
Apr 22, 2025 10:57 AM IST

Renaissance 2025, a two-day performing arts festival in the Capital, showcased various dance forms including Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and Odissi

The power of storytelling took centre-stage at the two-day performing arts festival Renaissance 2025 in the Capital recently.

Tribhuwan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj
Tribhuwan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj

The impressive lineup included a Kathak presentation by Gaurav Bhatti, Bharatanatyam recital by Aneesha Grover and Nandita Kalan, and Odissi offering by Kavita Dwibedi, among others.

“Through this platform, we aimed to not just showcase talent but inspire a renewed vision for the future of performing arts,” said Milind Srivastava, director of the festival.

It drew the presence of eminent personalities including Sharon Lowen and Geeta Mahalik.

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Celebrating the spirit of performing arts
