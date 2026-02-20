"Copy-paste engineering?" Internet reacts to Galgotias University’s robot fail

What was meant to be a high-tech showcase at the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam quickly spiralled into a viral comedy of errors for Galgotias University. Twitter user Sagarcasm posted a meme

The drama began when professor Neha Singh introduced the university’s latest "innovations" to the media: a robotic dog named ‘Orion’ and a specialised soccer drone. The claim? Both gadgets were supposedly developed "in-house" by the university’s Centre of Excellence.

However, within hours, internet users identified ‘Orion’ as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available robot from China. The "indigenous" drone was also unmasked as a Korean-made Striker V3 ARF.

Following the backlash, the university issued an apology, distancing itself from the claims. They blamed an "ill-informed" representative who reportedly got carried away by the "enthusiasm" of being on camera. In a final attempt to save face, they clarified that ‘Orion’ wasn’t just a catchy name, it stood for Operational Robotic Intelligence Node.

Social media, of course, didn't hold back. From "Copy-Paste Engineering" jokes to "Urban Maxwell" crossover memes, X and Instagram have been flooded with satirical takes on the "innovation."

