Sonal Mansingh's book: Courage, conviction and calm of a classical artiste take spotlight at Delhi's IGNCA

Creativity pertains to the mind and it is imagination that moulds action,” writes Bharatanatyam and Odissi exponent Sonal Mansingh in the revised edition of her book A ZigZag Mind. Former President Ram Nath Kovind during the discussion on guru Sonal Mansingh's book, A ZigZag Mind. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

An autobiographical testimony of the artiste’s journey, the 190-page work recounts moments of self-revelation, weaving through themes of Guru-Shishya Parampara, creativity in dance, and the divinity of life itself. “Zigzag is not confused,” Mansingh remarked with a smile, addressing admirers of her art at a recent discussion held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

Despite immense struggles, especially returning to the stage after a fatal accident, she stands as a living example of the saying: ‘Man ke haare haar hai, man ke jeete jeet’. - Ram Nath Kovind, Former President

Eloquent tributes marked the evening. Former President Ram Nath Kovind described her life as one of “dedication, discipline, and cultural service.” Recalling his past interactions, he noted, “Sonal ji’s life is not about stubbornness, but a symbol of firm conviction. For her, dance is not merely a technique, but a form of meditation, penance and yoga.”

Sachchidanand Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Sonal Mansingh, and Sandeep Bhutoria at the recent conversation on Mansingh’s book.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Mansingh’s reflections in the book compel readers to pause and seek how she continues to find courage. “The path towards success is zigzag but the journey is always forward,” she writes. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Member of Parliament, Mansingh embraces her uncompromising individuality. On whether certain facets of her personality appear intimidating, she bursts into laughter: “Itna darr achha hai.”

Despite illness or pain, an artiste insists on performing and delivering their best. This resilience has guided me... - Sonal Mansingh, Dance guru-former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

Unapologetically forthright, she adds, “If my conviction doesn’t conform to the metrics of living in a man’s world, that’s their problem! I have co-existed with men for all these years — I think the credit goes to me,” she quips.

As her words resonate with the younger audience, one question lingers — how did she return to the stage after a spinal injury? Mansingh leaves us with a tease: “On that, there’s another book coming up. Wait for it.”

