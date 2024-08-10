 Delhi breathes best air in 2024: AQI almost near ‘good’. Howzat! See in pics - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi
Delhi breathes best air in 2024: AQI almost near ‘good’. Howzat! See in pics

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Capital's residents got to breathe the cleanest air in nearly a year, on August 8, with the 24-hour average AQI at 53, according to the pollution control board.

Delhiites feeling less of an issue in breathing can thank rain Gods for this Thursday was recorded as having the best air quality in the Capital since September 10, 2023! While back then the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 45, on Thursday the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 53 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A view of the blue, clean skies and birds flying above the Yamuna river as it flows through Delhi-NCR.(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT )
The officials from the meteorology department stated that this “good” quality air in Delhi was a resultant of the good wind speed, upto 30kmph, coupled with moderate showers, over the past 24 hours. In fact, uptil Sunday, as per the weather forecasts, AQI is expected to remain in the satisfactory category (upto 99) till Sunday. There's also a yellow alert issued with respect to the density of rain over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Delhiites are stepping out to make the most of this clean-air moment. Here are a few glimpses from their outdoorsy ventures:

 

Here's how Delhiites turn touristy when the heaven's shower blessings with good AQI.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Travelling to and from work turned exciting for those Delhiites who ventured out of their abodes. (Photo: PTI)
These youngsters had a blast enjoying the downpour under the shade of their umbrella.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

