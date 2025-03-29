Menu Explore
Delhi dives deep into the legacy of modern Indian art

ByNavya Sharma
Mar 29, 2025 09:38 PM IST

An exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of the late iconic artist FN Souza was recently held in the Capital. Titled FN Souza: A Continuum, it explored Souza’s many layers — iconoclast, lover, father and writer — through personal recollections and creative influences.

Meesha Sharma with Uma Jain
Meesha Sharma with Uma Jain

Souza, hailed as the ‘enfant terrible’ of modern Indian art, was known for his volatile nature and unwavering critique of the world. Guests got a deeper, more personal view of the artist, highlighting not just his sharp lines but also the influences that shaped his vision. Present at the do were artists Jatin Das, Yashodhara Dalmia, and others. htc

