Delhi Diwali: Supreme Court's nod to green crackers this festival draws mixed reactions

Diwali cheer is back for Delhiites who’ve been missing crackers during festive celebrations ever since a complete ban was imposed on these, in October 2024. Several Delhiites have been overjoyed at the thought of being able to burst crackers this Diwali, without worrying about any legal implications. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purposes only) After the Delhi Government’s recent plea — seeking a nod on green crackers — the Supreme Court has allowed the sale and bursting of these, on October 15 (Wednesday).

Cracker code conditions: Use of green crackers is allowed from October 18 to 21; 6am-7am & 8pm-10pm.

Sale of green crackers is permitted only at locations approved by the district collector; unauthorised or uncertified crackers shall be seized by the Police.

QR codes of green crackers must be uploaded online for verification by National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Crackers from outside NCR cannot be sold in the city.

Air and water quality, from October 12 to 21, to be monitored and reported.

“We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment,” said the Chief Justice of India (CJI), noting how illegal firecrackers cause greater damage than the certified green ones.

Supporting this, Sonal Mansingh, Delhi-based Bharatanatyam and Odissi exponent, says, “Diwali is one of the most important festivals for Hindus everywhere in the world. We've already seen all kinds of bans put on the society… Oxygen level kharab ho jayega, was the argument for the cracker ban [earlier]. But, we’ve been suffering that already. So thank you, Supreme Court for lifting the ban because if there is no utsav (festival) then life is neeras (dull).”