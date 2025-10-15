Delhi Diwali: Supreme Court's nod to green crackers this festival draws mixed reactions
Delhi's Diwali celebrations to include green crackers after SC has lifted the ban. Some Delhiites are elated while others highlight environmental concerns.
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 5:00 PM IST
By Henna Rakheja
Share via
Copy link
Diwali cheer is back for Delhiites who’ve been missing crackers during festive celebrations ever since a complete ban was imposed on these, in October 2024.
After the Delhi Government’s recent plea — seeking a nod on green crackers — the Supreme Court has allowed the sale and bursting of these, on October 15 (Wednesday).
Cracker code conditions:
Use of green crackers is allowed from October 18 to 21; 6am-7am & 8pm-10pm.
Sale of green crackers is permitted only at locations approved by the district collector; unauthorised or uncertified crackers shall be seized by the Police.
QR codes of green crackers must be uploaded online for verification by National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).
Crackers from outside NCR cannot be sold in the city.
Air and water quality, from October 12 to 21, to be monitored and reported.
“We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment,” said the Chief Justice of India (CJI), noting how illegal firecrackers cause greater damage than the certified green ones.
Supporting this, Sonal Mansingh, Delhi-based Bharatanatyam and Odissi exponent, says, “Diwali is one of the most important festivals for Hindus everywhere in the world. We've already seen all kinds of bans put on the society… Oxygen level kharab ho jayega, was the argument for the cracker ban [earlier]. But, we’ve been suffering that already. So thank you, Supreme Court for lifting the ban because if there is no utsav (festival) then life is neeras (dull).”
But, Delhi-born singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, feels: “It’s a horrible idea. Even a green cracker would add to the pollution. The noise pollution affects our pets and the air pollution adds to the crop burning smog that flows into our city from the surrounding areas. I think, we’ve forgotten the intention behind the festival of Diwali. It’s sacred, pure and beautiful. I would love to see our city lit up and smelling of sweets and ghee rather than be covered in smog!”