Delhi’s momo mania attacks American vlogger, foodies relate to ‘momo pagluu’ online

There’s absolutely no one who can escape the momo mania when in the Capital. The latest casualty of this popular street food is US-based content creator Charlie Evans, who is currently living in Saket. Getting unexpectedly hooked onto the city’s street food culture, he confesses in a recent video shared online, how a simple walk through south Delhi often turns into his test of willpower — all thanks to the overpowering aroma of freshly steamed momos!

Recording his video on the IGNOU Road – a stretch known for a row of stalls selling momos and crowds gathered to relish these – the content creator says that the smell alone is enough to spark hunger; even if he has already eaten momos just hours earlier. Laughing about his lack of restraint, Evans admits that resisting the temptation on that street feels nearly impossible, and jokes that he’s under: “momo curse”.

Admitting that can eat momos all-day long without growing tired of it, he reveals how his sojourn began as an occasional street food sampling and has now turned into a daily craving. In fact, living in India and consuming Indian street food regularly has significantly changed his eating habits. So for him, momos are no longer just a snack but a part of his everyday life.

He captioned the video, Vlog: Curse of the MoMo, a phrase that quickly resonated with viewers. The comments section was soon flooded with humorous reactions, with one user calling him a “momo paglu,” while several others admitted they, too, could survive on momos every day. Many viewers also shared recommendations for their favourite momo joints across Delhi.

Evans also revealed that he hopes to take momos back to the US someday and introduce his friends and family to the comfort food he has grown fond of. Though shared in jest, the video captured a familiar sentiment — how living in India often leaves people embracing its flavours in ways they never expected.