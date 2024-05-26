Delhi University students turn memers over long lines for admit cards in colleges

For students of Delhi University (DU), the tension of exam season lurking around the corner is secondary. The most pressing issue is to collect their admit cards from their college and then get them stamped by the admin department. And while serpentine queues, long waits, and running from pillar to post is nothing new to them, the exhausting rigmarole of the process has unleashed the latent memers in these youngsters. Ahead of examination season in Delhi University, students are lining up to get their admit cards from their college.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi /HT (For representational purposes only))

Turning the wait in the long lines into a series of Instagram Reels as a mock warning to CUET aspirants, Muskan Nagpal, a first-year student of Mata Sundri College for Women, jokes, “All my juniors should know ki DU mein aane mein risk hai, boss! I mean, yes, it takes time when everyone has to get their admit card stamped from the same window, but why can’t they (the administration) just stamp it before giving them out?”

Then, there’s another issue.“Reaching the window and speaking with the admin staff feels like participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, because you never know what kind of mood they are in. Say one wrong thing, and they will slam the window shut and tell you to come later,” quips Shlok Anand, a second-year student at Zakir Husain Delhi College.

Shivani Singh, a second-year student at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, agrees with her peer, adding: “You know the myth of the Sphinx? She will challenge you and ask a question, get it wrong and lose a life. Losing a life here means admin staff refusing to entertain you! With low attendance, you can still sign an undertaking. But in the event of a misstep with the admin staff, you will have to brave hours of standing in the heatwave, only for them to say, ‘Thank you, next’. Phir kya karoge? Meme banaoge, aur kya!”

