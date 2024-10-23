Delhi University's IP College fresher's party: Student gets crowd support when music system gives up! Reel goes viral

Ever faced a technical snag when performing on stage? A situation like this would usually leave the performer flustered and the audience booing the act. But this wasn’t the case at the recently held Fresher’s Party of Indraprastha College (IP) For Women, Delhi University. In a viral video (with more than 7.8m views), a first-year student Shreeaa Rathi is seen dancing on the stage when all of a sudden the sound speakers stop working. But, even before this fresher could think about losing heart, the audience begins to sing Afreen Afreen in unison, and she resumed her dance with double the vigour! A grab of the viral video where DU student Shreeaa Rathi (centre) shows her dance moves with crowd support. (Photo: Instagram )

Such supportive behaviour of the audience is winning accolades for the IP College for Women, as the reel uploaded by Rathi has already garnered more than one million likes. Sharing what happened on the day, Rathi recalls, “I had registered for the competition online, but my name didn’t appear in the list and I was disheartened before going into the auditorium. Then one of my teachers told me that I could perform as a filler, when the judges take to calculating the scores to announce a winner. That's when in the spur-of-the-moment I went on the stage . Unfortunately, at that time the speakers stopped working and I had to pause for a brief moment in between my dance act. But then I saw the crowd singing, and their collective energy and enthusiasm gave me an incredible motivation to carry on. It was the best feeling ever, quite surreal!”

Overwhelmed with the support she received from her peers, Rathi feels like a winner already! “Girls supporting a girl was truly the highlight of my day as a fresher. It has made me even more confident to get back on stage the next time. The college feels like my family now, and I know I’ll have the best three years here,” says Rathi, sharing about her spontaneous performance going viral: “I was already getting compliments in college, in class, in the corridors, even on my way to campus in the e-rickshaw, and now this video – one that I uploaded on a whim – has gone viral. Honestly, it feels like the cherry on top!”

