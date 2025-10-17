Edit Profile
    #DelhiGlitterati: "Diwali in Delhi is a full jagrata", says designer Rina Dhaka

    She says, "Over the years, I have been to some truly stunning Diwali parties. The city is brilliantly lit up—there is simply no match."

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 7:15 AM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
    The festive vibe is in the air, and designer Rina Dhaka feels that Diwali in Delhi is a full "jagrata".

    Designer Rina Dhaka
    Designer Rina Dhaka

    She says, "Over the years, I have been to some truly stunning Diwali parties. The city is brilliantly lit up - there is simply no match."

    Dhaka feels that USP of such gatherings revolves around dressing and food: "Dressing up is a major affair for Delhiites. The food is traditionally Indian, but now you often see grazing tables as people have become more health-conscious. This trend is also driven by the philosophy: 'khaana nahi waste hona chahiye'.

    Recalling a memorable party, she states, "I once attended a house party where at least a thousand diyas were lit across the lawn. However, sometimes people in Delhi try to outdo each other, and it becomes over-orchestrated. They hire set designers and choreographers. People frequently over-invite, and I have even seen card games spread across four floors of a house."

    Ultimately, though, Rina Dhaka says that one should remember that Diwali is all about embracing traditions and teaching the younger generation. A "ghar wali Diwali" is always the best.

