Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Delhi's delight post deluge: Coldest August day in 34 years triggers flurry of social media reactions on awesome weather

Published on: Aug 11, 2025 10:29 am IST

Over the weekend, Delhi recorded its coldest August day since 1991. Receiving this news, many felt joyous and shared their reaction on X. Read on… 

Persistent rains led the Capital clock in maximum temperature at 26.4°C on Saturday. Soon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the last time such maximum temperature was recorded in the monsoon month in Delhi was on August 28, 1991, at 25.8°C.

A view of the India Gate and Kartavya Path during the recent downpour in Delhi. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
A view of the India Gate and Kartavya Path during the recent downpour in Delhi. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

It then took no time for netizens to flood social media with their reaction on how the weather had become their muse to soak in the cool air without worrying about usual humidity.

Here's how some took to X to narrate their affair with Delhi's August monsoon:

