Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Hi Varun, Wish you a very Happy Birthday and a prosperous year ahead! When are you coming to India to celebrate with us? With loads of love... Singh Family

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hey Tanya, A very happy birthday to you today! You are somebody that anyone would be lucky to have in their life. Stay Blessed! Aman

Dear Sweetu, Since we aren’t near to each other and can’t be together on our anniversary, I want you to know how much I miss you. I hold you in my heart, Sweetu. Happiest Anniversary to us!! Yours Ever, Devu

To My Chamcham, Please come soon tumtum because without you something is really missing in life. For me you are my life my world..... Your Jaan

Tanmoy, M so blessed to have you in my life, thanks for tolerating all my tantrums and mood swings. Love you to the moon and back Tanmoy!! Yours, Moon

Hey There, Happy birthday Parteek ji..... You are very special to me and also your b’day. Wish you find all the happiness of the both world, Wishing you a great success, health, wealth, prosperity in life. Happy Birthday love. Yashita

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

