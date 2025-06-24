Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Hey Love, Happy birthday to the one person who makes everything better just by being there. I honestly don’t know how I got so lucky with you, but I’m not questioning it. Let’s do something silly and fun today — just like us. Love you endlessly. Anya Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hey Tara, I don’t know how you pulled this off, but somehow my days feel lighter and funnier and way more full since you showed up. You’re seriously my favourite surprise. Just felt like saying that. Your Fan, Rohit

Hey Dumbo Ritika, Was just thinking about all those nights we laughed till we couldn’t breathe. I know life’s been hectic, but kabhi toh Dilli aajaye kar. I am planning to drop down to your city as that is the only way we can meet! Let’s catch up soon… It’s long overdue! Ankita

Hey Love, Can’t believe how far we’ve come, house plants, sunday naps, inside jokes no one else gets. You’re still the best part of my every day. Happy anniversary. I’d marry you all over again in a heartbeat. Love You Always…. Mira

Bestieee, Happiest birthday! I wish I could show up at your door with cake and a playlist and bad dance moves like old times. But for now, just know I’m celebrating you from afar. Can’t wait till we can hug in real life again. Big Love, Pri

Hey Tia, No real reason for this message but I just wanted to say I really, really like being yours. Even the small stuff like our late night talks, random memes, your sleepy voice in the morning. It’s all my favourite. I can’t imagine a day without you! Yours, J

Yo Kartik, Happy birthday mere bhai! You’re still the most annoying person I know... and also the one I’d fight the world for. Life’s just more fun with you in it so don’t ever change (except maybe stop hogging the TV remote). Your Favourite Sibling, Manika

