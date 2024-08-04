Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Love, It’s my birthday today... But it’s not that special as if it would be if uh were here to wish me in person to give me warm hugs.. its not that I want any expensive gifts from uh it’s just that I want to be with my special person to make my day special or memorable to spent time with uh it’s just that I want to celebrate with uh... nothing else... Missing uh a lot today... Hope so we will meet soon! Prat Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

For Noida Girl, All I wanted to say is I have found someone and will be marrying her in a year or so. Go find someone deserving. Music is my passion and will continue to listen, don’t follow me on YouTube. You Know Who

My Sush, Thank you for being mine. I know, I don’t say it often but I really appreciate everything you do for me & I love it that you always find a way to make my day more beautiful. I love you....... Your Bachha

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction