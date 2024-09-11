Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hi Bua, Happy birthday firstly.. thankyou so much for that day, bht maje aye seriously.. hmari dosti itni badhiya hojyegi mujhe pta nhi tha but ab lgta hai are bhai itni badhiya dosti hogyi.. sab timing aur kismat ka khel hai jisne hame milaya hai for a reason. Thank you for supporting me for being there for me when I needed you. Han mood swings ate hai mko but apun hai na sab jhel lega. Sha Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hi, I wish college boys had something better to do than stalk other girls... A

Dear PC, Happy birthday to the worst roommate ever anyone can get!! Thanks, apni her khurapati mein mujhe shamil krne ke liye aur kaash iss saal bhagwan tujhe budhi de, tere saare toxic friends chodne ke liye. I wish ki tu jaldi se rafa dafa ho taaki mujhe room mil jaaye. Never Yours, Chotuu

M, Dheere dheere samajh aa rha h ab. Tumko bachpan mai doll se khelna itna passand kyu tha! M

Hi Sambhav, Main jaanta hoi yrr humein mile kaafi time hogaya h prr too jaanta h main kitna aalsi hoo. Ab too ye mt bolnaa kii maine message bhii nhii kiyaa kyonki too tou krr hii detaa h. Lekin too ye mt sochna kii humne jo time school main bitaaya vo main bhool jaaunga. Thank you for those drag school days. Avi

Hey R, Each new friendship can make you a new person, because it opens up new doors inside of you. Lets get to know each other. Sumi

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

