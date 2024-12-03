Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Husband, Seven years of togetherness have added seven starts to our lives. As the Universe is unlimited, so is my intention of adding infinite stars. Love You Dhruv! Tumhari Disha Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

My Lovely Sushi, Thank you for being mine. I know I don’t say it often but I really appreciate everything you do for me & I love it that you always find a way to make my day more beautiful. I’m incredibly lucky to have you in my life & I just wanted to remind you how special you are to me. Thank you for choosing me. I love you… Yours Obedient

Momza, I love you! I am so so proud of you overcoming all of the obstacles. How you overcome every challenge, it motivates us to never give up. All I want to say is I love you and you are my forever inspiration. Prag

Dear Fran, Cutiee you don’t even accept how beautiful you are but yes its what it is. Vaise toh m pagal hun bas tum mat hona h na....God bless u always. Yours Bandar

To Single Thread, I didn’t know you would become my friend, but looks like you have. You are so delightful to be around, and oh so fun to around. You give off the right energy, and are such a joyful being to stay with. From Cudie

Dear Deepa, I wish you a very happy birthday. Congrats 18 ki ho gyin aap. Bhagwaan tujhe swasth rakhe aur hamesha happy rakhe... Stay well and keep smiling always... Gannu Bhaiya

ZQ, with so many people in your house now, hope you dont forget that I am the one in your heart. ye kho gaye hum kahan. Love you, AA Batteries

To lal pari, tum kafi annoying ho, apni lane me raha karo. mai jab tere bare me kisi sey baat nahi karti, toh tu bhi mat kar. Your hater

Dear Far Away, your deadline is now gone, you can give me the present any day now, I don’t care, it’s just a tiny gift. From someone who is closer now.

Dear A, You’re so cute and fun-loving! I love your energy and your obsession with Kinder joy chocolate toys. I hope you get to complete the entire series of those gifts soon! From your friend, S

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction