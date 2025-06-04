Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hi Anju Singh, Is luka chuupi me kya maja aata hai tujhe? Kbhi message kar degi, kabhi salon gayab ho jayegi. 25 saal ho gye teri awaaj sune. Ab to taras kha le... Ye news paper ka hi Sahara lete rehenge. Tera Sanju Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Maa, Paa & Pushu, You guys know my birthday is coming nd I’m damn excited this year as you know I’m gonna turn 25 nd yes, I’m hoping for big surprises, gifts nd celebration. Love You, Harshu

Hey Annu, I love you soo much I know you know this and thank you aap meri jindagi me aaye. Your Kuju

Dearest Papa, Qatar calling you. Come to Doha... We will celebrate your Birthday together. Bring Mummy & Priyaj along. I miss you so much. Your Loving Son, Varun

Dear Alien, U aren’t so dear... It’s been 7 months with you and I really love you .. Thanks for being there with me... And you are cute. Your so dear. Chocopie

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction