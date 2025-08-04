Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hey K, Every night I stare at the sky thinking maybe you’re looking at the same stars. I miss the warmth of your laugh and your random “what are you doing?” calls. Counting down the days till I see you again. Until then, remember, I love you more than Maggi. Forever Yours, Aditya Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

My Dearest Kunal, Happy Anniversary! From nervous first dates to laughing at our own inside jokes, every moment with you feels like a favorite song on repeat. I still can’t believe I get to call you mine. Here’s to more late-night chai, long drives, and a lifetime of us annoying each other. Always Yours, R

Oye Golu, I know I don’t say this often but… you’re actually not that bad as a sibling. Thanks for always stealing my clothes and then ‘forgetting’ to return them. Life would be boring without your nonsense. Don’t ever change (except maybe clean your room). Your Favourite Elder Sibling Payal

Dear Vanya, I just want to remind you that it’s okay to take a break and breathe. You’re stronger than you think, and I’m here every step of the way, whether for rants, tears, or spontaneous ice-cream runs. We’ll get through this together, like always. Hugs, Your Forever Friend, Riya

Vishu Beta, We may not say this enough, but we are so proud of the person you’re becoming. Wherever you go, remember our prayers are always with you. Eat well, sleep well, and don’t forget to call home sometimes. No matter how old you get, you’ll always be our little one. Love. Maa & Papa

Hey Rockstar Varun, Can’t believe you’re actually married now! From bunking college to dancing like lunatics at weddings, we’ve come a long way. Wishing you and Tinaa life full of laughter, endless love, and zero kitchen disasters. Always cheering for you. Your Favourite Cousin Ronak

Dear Pooja, Happy Birthday to my human diary! You make life bearable even on the worst days. I hope today you’re drowning in cake, laughter, and the chaos you love. Don’t forget, no matter how far I am, I’ll always be one call away to plan the next stupid adventure. Stay the crazy, beautiful soul you are. Love, Your Partner-in-Crime

Dear SK, Some dreams wear heels and walk into your life in the form of you! Thank you for letting me live the kind of stories most only dare to scribble in their diaries. You are the bloom in my gratitude bouquet! Thank you for being the best one could ask for. All my love and admiration. Forever Grateful, KK

To My Hypo, The evening we watched the sun set into the sea together is still fresh in my memory. The sky painted itself in hues of orange and pink, which to you seemed like a monet. But nothing compared to the beauty of you looking at me and smiling. I was at peace and completely in love. Yours, KM

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

