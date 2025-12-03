Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Vasu and Danish, All these years, I have seen both of you build a relationship with love, patience and trust. Now, as both of you are ready to start a new journey, I want to tell you how happy I am. I am so glad to be part of your life and to witness this beautiful relationship. You guys keep my faith in love strong. Always by your side. Neha Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column. Email id mentioned below.

Dear Rhea, Happy Birthday, love! I hope today brings you laughter, warmth, and moments you’ll want to replay forever. You make life softer, happier, and a lot more meaningful just by being yourself. Aaj ke din sirf cake, hugs, aur celebrations and no stress allowed! Thank you for being my favourite person. Your favourite person, Aman

Hi Arjun, No matter how far you are, you’re always close to my heart. I miss your smile, your jokes, and the way you make even ordinary days feel special. Until we meet again, keep shining and take care of yourself. Main wait kar rahi hoon date nights aur long drives ke liye. Love, Aanya

Dear Kavya, Happy Anniversary! Being with you feels like being exactly where I’m meant to be. Thank you for your patience, love, and all the tiny moments that make life beautiful. Here’s to more laughter, more memories, and a lifetime of growing together. Forever yours, Dev

Hi Varun, Just a reminder: you’re doing great. Life can get overwhelming, but trust yourself as you’re stronger and wiser than you think. Take breaks, breathe, and be kind to yourself. And remember, I’m always here — coffee, rant session, or silent company — whatever you need. Your friend, Rohit

My dearest Sana, Another year, another reason to celebrate YOU! You’re the chaos, the comfort, and the laughter in all my memories. Thank you for being the friend who feels like home. May your life be full of adventure, chai breaks, great music, and moments that make you grin for no reason. Always your partner in crime, Simran

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction