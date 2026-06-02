Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Kiddo, Your words are a beautiful expression of sincerity and longing in your message. It’s as if I can hear your whispered prayers. Keep shining your Sunshine smile and be happy to know that I’m here, for you and supporting you always. Yours G Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

Dear Ex Bestfriend, I know we are in different cities and not in touch but i still hope you’re doing good. I know you cut your hair though because “breakdown horeya si tenu bro”. Ab mere bina thoda trauma toh hoga hi. I wish you well and i hope your mom likes your new bestfriend. Better Friend

Hi Gadhe, I just wanted to tell you that I love you. I have never said this before but today I am saying that I love you. I just wanted to say I am always with you whatever happens and I really mean it. And you know that you can share anything with me which bothers you. I am sorry for if I made you cry for any reason. But I know you love me too! Hope to see you soon. Much Love! Yours Gadhi

Patel, How was the story? Didn’t enjoy it? You alone can alter the course of your destiny. Believe in yourself for once. There’s a passion within you to do it all. Rashi

Dear Lucky, Happy birthday! May this special day be filled with joy, love, and wonderful memories. You bring so much happiness into our lives, and I’m incredibly proud of the person you’re becoming. Wishing you all the best today and always. Love you! Papa

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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