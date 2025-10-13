Edit Profile
    Diwali 2025 | Sadar Bazar is lit! Here’s all that's dazzling in this Delhi market, for shopaholics

    Delhi-NCR shoppers are thronging Sadar Bazar to light up the festive season with flair. From handmade lanterns to glass diyas, here's all that you can buy here.

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:11 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Lights are a must for Diwali, and no festival of Delhi-NCR residents is complete without indulging in shopping wares from Sadar Bazar. From handmade lanterns to glass diyas, here’s how a riot of designs is catching the fancy of shoppers here, this year. Catch a glimpse of the festive buzz:

    A dazzling variety of lights in vibrant designs and shapes are enticing shoppers at Sadar Bazar this year. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)
    Quote
    Customers toh khoob aa rahe hain. We usually sell in wholesale but this time buyers are requesting for retail orders so 5-10 pieces of single lights bhi bik rahi hain. Especially handmade lights bahut bik rahi hain. Hum bhi khush hain Indian lights bechkar. - Manpreet Singh, from Kuku Light House
    Shoppers are excited to explore options in handmade lights at Sadar Bazar, this festive season.
    Handcrafted lights in shapes of umbrella and ball are in vogue this year. Made by local artisans using eco-friendly materials like cotton, thread and jute, these will add a sustainable glow to your decor. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250- <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350/piece.
    Revolving lights made of glass and plastic are also popular among buyers this year. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/piece.
    A glass of wine? This bottle-shaped light will sure become a talking point among your guests. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225/piece.
    Make a bouquet of lights! Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350/stem.
    Glow up your Diwali puja with these Lakshmi-Ganesha artefacts that light up to create a serene ambience. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250-350/piece.
    Hang these netted lampshades to add that sparkle in your Diwali decor. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250/piece.
    Quote
    I’ve bought the wine glass-shaped lights and am so excited to show this quirky design to my friends at my Diwali party! Glad that I came to shop here not fearing about the rush because here I could buy it all from modern lanterns to traditional strings. - Payel Verma, Make-up artist from East Delhi
    Opt for a plastic diya with electric flame or a LED strip in the shape of diya to brighten up any corner of your home or workplace. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100-150/piece.
    Chandeliers in a variety of designs are catching the attention of many buyers. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>550/piece.
    Candles that won’t blow out! These cylindrical lights are battery-operated, which can be recharged and reused even after Diwali. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100/piece.
    Hanging lanterns in Middle-Eastern designs are also available at this market. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400/piece. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    Quote
    “It’s very difficult to shop at Sadar during the festive time. But I still chose to come here all the way from Gurugram because shopping for Diwali lights is incomplete without a visit to this market. I brought along my daughter this time, who is not used to seeing such rush yet enjoyed the whole experience. We’ve bought revolving glass lights this year and are spoilt for choice due to the variety of designs available.” - Kriti Sharma, Homemaker

