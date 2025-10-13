Diwali 2025 | Sadar Bazar is lit! Here’s all that's dazzling in this Delhi market, for shopaholics
Delhi-NCR shoppers are thronging Sadar Bazar to light up the festive season with flair. From handmade lanterns to glass diyas, here's all that you can buy here.
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:11 PM IST
By Karan Sethi
Lights are a must for Diwali, and no festival of Delhi-NCR residents is complete without indulging in shopping wares from Sadar Bazar. From handmade lanterns to glass diyas, here’s how a riot of designs is catching the fancy of shoppers here, this year. Catch a glimpse of the festive buzz:
Customers toh khoob aa rahe hain. We usually sell in wholesale but this time buyers are requesting for retail orders so 5-10 pieces of single lights bhi bik rahi hain. Especially handmade lights bahut bik rahi hain. Hum bhi khush hain Indian lights bechkar.
- Manpreet Singh, from Kuku Light House
I’ve bought the wine glass-shaped lights and am so excited to show this quirky design to my friends at my Diwali party! Glad that I came to shop here not fearing about the rush because here I could buy it all from modern lanterns to traditional strings.
- Payel Verma, Make-up artist from East Delhi
“It’s very difficult to shop at Sadar during the festive time. But I still chose to come here all the way from Gurugram because shopping for Diwali lights is incomplete without a visit to this market. I brought along my daughter this time, who is not used to seeing such rush yet enjoyed the whole experience. We’ve bought revolving glass lights this year and are spoilt for choice due to the variety of designs available.”
- Kriti Sharma, Homemaker