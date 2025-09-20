Durga Puja 2025 | CR Park blooms with Bengal’s artistry as Delhiites walk, to witness the Goddess idols come alive
In Delhi’s mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park, as the humble mud acquires divine forms, here’s how residents of Delhi-NCR are admiring the work of skilled artisans.
Updated on: Sep 20, 2025 11:02 AM IST
By Karan Sethi
A stroll through Chittaranjan Park aka CR Park feels a must at this time of the year for those in Delhi, as this is where every nook and corner starts brimming with artistry, divinity, and festivity ahead of Durga Puja (beginning September 28, 2025). But it’s this very activity that is now turning into a quiet passion as heritage walk conductors in the Capital are enabling culture enthusiasts to explore CR Park with guided tours.
My mother is Bengali and I've grown up amid the rich traditions of Durga Puja through her stories and experiences. Another passion she has passed on to me is of photography, and this year we're going on a photo walk, together, to capture the beauty of the Durga idols. It’s amazing how much detailing one can capture in each idol and witness the festival come to life through our lens. It’s our first time, and makes this year's Durga Puja feel special.
- Ronil Batra, a Delhi-based software developer
Stepping inside tiny workshops, one spots artisans from different states parts of India, especially West Bengal, sitting with quiet focus as their human hands shape the mud and clay into extraordinary divine forms. “During Durga Puja, CR Park is a different world, and the craftsmanship on display is jaw-dropping,” says Ramit Mitra, from DelhiByFoot, which is organising pre-puja walks to give Delhi-NCR residents a chance to witness the magic of this place up close. “There’s so much curiosity among people now, to explore the culture of eastern India. Though we keep the walks intimate, with just 15 participants per session, the slots sell out in no time. Interestingly, we are primarily booked by the non-Bengalis!”
Participants also discover the festival’s layered history and how Durga Puja has evolved over time. It’s not just a walk, but a full cultural immersion.
- Ramit Mitra, from DelhiByFoot
It’s one thing to visit a Durga Puja pandal, but a whole new experience to see the behind-the-scenes of how these majestic murtis are created. Now, when I meet my Bengali friends during Pujo, I can truly engage in the conversation, thanks to the walk.
- Advita Shukla,a Noida-based makeup artist
Each murti (idol) of Goddess Durga is the result of countless hours of intricate workmanship. The sculptors share how they work with a calm rhythm, as if carried by the spirit of their devotion. And the charm of idol-making grows when viewed through a camera lens. Thus for many residents, the process is no less than a photographer’s dream. “There’s now a huge buzz for our photo walks during Durga Puja,” shares Virendra Shekhawat, from Delhi Photography Club, adding, “We opened about 35 slots and they all got booked within a day... The photo walks here give the participants a rare, full access to observe and shoot the artisans who are usually too focussed on their work.”
I have been coming to Delhi for 25 years... The tallest murti we are making this year is close to 13 feet in height and requires one whole month! The smaller ones take around 3-4 days each, with 15-20 of us working together in our workshop.
Manik, Artisan from West Bengal
Usually, the workshops remain closed for visitors as artisans prefer to stay focused on their work. But through photo walks, people get rare access to observe and capture the process up close.
- Virendra Shekhawat, from Delhi Photography Club