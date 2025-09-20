Durga Puja 2025 | CR Park blooms with Bengal’s artistry as Delhiites walk, to witness the Goddess idols come alive

A stroll through Chittaranjan Park aka CR Park feels a must at this time of the year for those in Delhi, as this is where every nook and corner starts brimming with artistry, divinity, and festivity ahead of Durga Puja (beginning September 28, 2025). But it’s this very activity that is now turning into a quiet passion as heritage walk conductors in the Capital are enabling culture enthusiasts to explore CR Park with guided tours.

My mother is Bengali and I've grown up amid the rich traditions of Durga Puja through her stories and experiences. Another passion she has passed on to me is of photography, and this year we're going on a photo walk, together, to capture the beauty of the Durga idols. It’s amazing how much detailing one can capture in each idol and witness the festival come to life through our lens. It’s our first time, and makes this year's Durga Puja feel special. - Ronil Batra, a Delhi-based software developer

Stepping inside tiny workshops, one spots artisans from different states parts of India, especially West Bengal, sitting with quiet focus as their human hands shape the mud and clay into extraordinary divine forms. “During Durga Puja, CR Park is a different world, and the craftsmanship on display is jaw-dropping,” says Ramit Mitra, from DelhiByFoot, which is organising pre-puja walks to give Delhi-NCR residents a chance to witness the magic of this place up close. “There’s so much curiosity among people now, to explore the culture of eastern India. Though we keep the walks intimate, with just 15 participants per session, the slots sell out in no time. Interestingly, we are primarily booked by the non-Bengalis!”

It’s one thing to visit a Durga Puja pandal, but a whole new experience to see the behind-the-scenes of how these majestic murtis are created. Now, when I meet my Bengali friends during Pujo, I can truly engage in the conversation, thanks to the walk. - Advita Shukla,a Noida-based makeup artist

Each murti (idol) of Goddess Durga is the result of countless hours of intricate workmanship. The sculptors share how they work with a calm rhythm, as if carried by the spirit of their devotion. And the charm of idol-making grows when viewed through a camera lens. Thus for many residents, the process is no less than a photographer’s dream. “There’s now a huge buzz for our photo walks during Durga Puja,” shares Virendra Shekhawat, from Delhi Photography Club, adding, “We opened about 35 slots and they all got booked within a day... The photo walks here give the participants a rare, full access to observe and shoot the artisans who are usually too focussed on their work.”