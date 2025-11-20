DU pays tribute to Vande Mataram @ 150 years: Dyal Singh Evening College chimes in

As the National Song turns 150, these verses from Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Vande Mataram are now echoing in college campuses across Delhi University.
In the past few days, students of Ramjas College and Hansraj College marked the occasion with cultural events in North Campus. And now, celebrations have reached South Campus. On Monday, Dyal Singh Evening College held the baton to mark the glorious journey of Vande Mataram. The college amphitheatre came alive with unity, pride, and patriotic fervour. DU's vice chancellor Yogesh Singh, present as the chief guest, addressed the audience saying, “This celebration must not remain a symbolic event, but should grow into a continuous, heartfelt practice that honours the nation’s heritage.”
He also reflected on the song’s profound historic role during India’s freedom struggle, particularly its unifying impact during the 1905 Partition of Bengal.
The students of the college also presented cultural performances, culminating in a collective, resonant rendition of Vande Mataram. This celebration not only commemorated a historic milestone, but also rekindled a shared commitment to the timeless ideals represented in the national song.
Continuing the relay, the baton will be held by Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), on Friday, where the 150 Years of Vande Mataram celebrations will be marked alongside the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.