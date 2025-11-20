DU pays tribute to Vande Mataram @ 150 years: Dyal Singh Evening College chimes in

Sujalam, suphalam, malayaja shitalam, At Dyal Singh Evening College, dance and music performances by students marked the celebrations of Vande Mataram's 150th year.

Shasyashyamalam mataram,

Vande Mataram!

As the National Song turns 150, these verses from Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Vande Mataram are now echoing in college campuses across Delhi University.

In the past few days, students of Ramjas College and Hansraj College marked the occasion with cultural events in North Campus. And now, celebrations have reached South Campus. On Monday, Dyal Singh Evening College held the baton to mark the glorious journey of Vande Mataram. The college amphitheatre came alive with unity, pride, and patriotic fervour. DU's vice chancellor Yogesh Singh, present as the chief guest, addressed the audience saying, “This celebration must not remain a symbolic event, but should grow into a continuous, heartfelt practice that honours the nation’s heritage.”