DUSU Elections 2025: Delhi University students reveal the issues, they expect their new leader to address

Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2025 elections are around the corner with polling set for September 18. As parties gear up to announce their candidates, the chatter isn’t just about who’s contesting but also about the mudda (agenda) every student wants their neta (leader) to stand up for and fix. From women’s safety to Metro fare or student passes, here are some woes on the minds of students in campus, this election season. DUSU 2025 elections are all set to take place on campus on September 18.(Photo: Adobe Stock (For representational purpose only)

Women’s safety

Mehuli Goswami, final-year BA (Hons) English student, Miranda House, says, “We need police booths, functioning internal complaints committees, sanitary napkin vending machines, and better safety measures in women’s hostels. Harassment on campus in not uncommon, and it gets highlighted more during fest season. Most streets have no proper lights and we could do with more Vamika vans and police around.”

Concessional metro, bus passes

Aditya Sisodia, first-year, BA (Hons) English student, Hindu College, shares, “A big chunk of my pocket money just goes into tickets. With the fares going up even further, managing day-to-day expenses has become tougher than ever. If we had student concessions and discounted metro and bus passes, travelling would become easier and fairer. This should be on every candidate’s agenda.”

Mental health

Deepshika Choudhary, first-year BA (Hons) Political Science student, Jesus and Mary College, says, “There have been growing concerns about mental health issues among students. Most DU colleges don’t have proper counsellors or spaces where students can go if they need help. So several students suffer in silence or rely on friends or student groups. Our leaders need to push colleges harder to set up proper resources, counselling, and safe spaces.”

The fee burden

Vaibhav, second-year BSc (Prog) Life Sciences student, Sri Venkateswara College says, “The university has been hiking fees every year and it’s getting unbearable now. It’s not just tuition; hostel, canteen, everything keeps going up. For many from middle-class or outstation families, it means cutting down on basics or asking our parents for more. Education is meant to empower us, but these constant hikes are just making it feel out of reach, especially when these hikes are so unexpected and unplanned. Rolling back the fee hikes should be on the agenda; education shouldn’t come with this much financial stress.”

Hostel availability

Lalit Kumar Dhakar, final-year BCom (Hons) student at Shri Ram College of Commerce, says, “Hostel spaces are so limited that most of us have no option but to hunt for rooms outside. In my three years, I’ve seen so many friends struggle. Private PGs and flats are crazy expensive — ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month! Hostel capacity and fair allocation should be taken seriously.”

