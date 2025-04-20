Easter playbook of cricket World Cup and IPL winner Robin Uthappa: Family, hope and chocolates!

Easter has always been a season of light — where hearts brim with hope, homes gather warmth, and life whispers promises of new beginnings. For World Cup winner and former Chennai Super Kings player Robin Uthappa, it’s much more than a festive day. “Easter, for me, is a celebration of faith and the fulfilment of hope,” he reflects, adding, “It brings a sense of peace and positivity into my life — something I try to carry with me every day. It’s also a gentle reminder to hold on to the goodness and love within all of us.” Robin Uthappa with Sheetal, Trinity Thea and Neale Nolan; (right) at his alma mater, St Joseph’s Boys High School with Neale.(Photos: Instagram/ robinaiyudauthappa)

Although Robin now wears the broadcaster’s mic instead of the jersey, Easter often coincides with the hectic pace of the IPL season. Yet, he makes it a point to hold space for small joys and meaningful moments. “It’s all about being surrounded by the people you love,” he smiles, adding, “We gather over a hearty meal, swap stories and share laughs; cracking Easter eggs with my kids is always the highlight.”

Robin, who is married to former tennis player Sheethal Goutham, is a devoted dad to son Neale Nolan (7) and daughter Trinity Thea (three-and-a-half). His voice lights up at the mention of family traditions, especially those rooted in his childhood. “Easter always began with a visit to church with my mother and friends,” shares the 39-year-old. Since his mum is a Malayali Christian, Robin tells us that food was always at the heart of the celebration: “Lunch was a rich spread of traditional meat dishes lovingly made by mum, followed by Easter eggs for dessert. It was all about togetherness and joy.”

Years may have passed, but the soul of the celebration remains untouched. “No matter how busy life gets, Easter reminds me to slow down and reflect,” he adds, and says, “It’s a day that teaches us that even through life’s uncertainties, faith can guide us through. If you hold on to belief, you can get through anything.”

