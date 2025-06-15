Father’s Day 2025 | Make a real memory with your dad, head to these exciting events happening in Delhi-NCR today

Shake it up with a cocktail If your dad’s a cocktail lover, head to a special workshop where you’ll learn to mix everything from a classic Old Fashioned to quirky infusions together. “It’s not just about the drinks, it’s about seeing a new side of your dad,” says Aman, the floor manager. Kunal Mehra, from Noida, adds, “We’ve always had a silent competition about who makes the better drink — guess we’ll find out!” Here's a especially curated list of events across Delhi-NCR that offers unique and exciting ways to celebrate Father’s Day, today.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Where: BeeYoung Brewgarden, Malviya Nagar

When: June 15

Timing: 2pm to 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar on the Yellow Line

Price: ₹699

Get him framed!

At this Father’s Day pop-up, sketch artist Gurjyot Kaur will turn portraits of dads into doodle masterpieces.

At a cosy Father’s Day pop-up, sketch artist Gurjyot Kaur is turning dads into doodled masterpieces. While you enjoy wood-fired pizza, she’ll live-sketch your dad, capturing his quirks on canvas. “Whether your dad’s a superhero or just hilariously grumpy before coffee, I sketch him exactly how you see him — raw, real and full of heart,” says Gurjyot. Aditi Maheshwari, a DU student, shares, “I told dad about it and he said, ‘Guess I should look like a stud, then!’ He’s secretly excited.”

Where: Cecilia Pizzeria, Kailash Colony

When: June 15

Timing: 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony on the Violet Line

Price: Free with dining

A special throwback play date

Rewind to your childhood with a workshop designed to bring out the kid in both of you. Think magic shows, storytelling and even fabric painting. “We want to bring back that old-school dad-kid joy,” says Sreemoyee Gangopadhyay of Studio SMAC, adding, “A teen told us she’s surprising her dad — she was so excited, and that tells us we’re onto something special.” Design matching tees, splash colours, enjoy snacks and go home with a handmade souvenir.

Where: Studio SMAC, Greater Kailash II

When: June 15

Timing: 2pm to 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash on the Magenta Line

Price: ₹1,500

A spy mission with agent dad

This curated adventure called Spy Mission with Superdad is for fathers who want to live out their hero moments. For children up to 12 years old, this event lets father-kid duos team up to save the day. “There’s nothing like watching your dad crack clues and lead the way,” says event manager Uma Rai. Top teams win mystery prizes that match the vibe — fun, fearless, and brag-worthy.

Where: The Fun Burrow, Sector 82A, Gurugram

When: June 15

Timing: 2pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk on the Yellow Line

Price: ₹350 to ₹850

