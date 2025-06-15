Father’s Day 2025 | Make a real memory with your dad, head to these exciting events happening in Delhi-NCR today
From live sketching to cocktail workshops and spy missions, here are some real plans to make Father’s Day memorable for residents of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.
Shake it up with a cocktail
If your dad’s a cocktail lover, head to a special workshop where you’ll learn to mix everything from a classic Old Fashioned to quirky infusions together. “It’s not just about the drinks, it’s about seeing a new side of your dad,” says Aman, the floor manager. Kunal Mehra, from Noida, adds, “We’ve always had a silent competition about who makes the better drink — guess we’ll find out!”
Where: BeeYoung Brewgarden, Malviya Nagar
When: June 15
Timing: 2pm to 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar on the Yellow Line
Price: ₹699
Get him framed!
At a cosy Father’s Day pop-up, sketch artist Gurjyot Kaur is turning dads into doodled masterpieces. While you enjoy wood-fired pizza, she’ll live-sketch your dad, capturing his quirks on canvas. “Whether your dad’s a superhero or just hilariously grumpy before coffee, I sketch him exactly how you see him — raw, real and full of heart,” says Gurjyot. Aditi Maheshwari, a DU student, shares, “I told dad about it and he said, ‘Guess I should look like a stud, then!’ He’s secretly excited.”
Where: Cecilia Pizzeria, Kailash Colony
When: June 15
Timing: 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony on the Violet Line
Price: Free with dining
A special throwback play date
Rewind to your childhood with a workshop designed to bring out the kid in both of you. Think magic shows, storytelling and even fabric painting. “We want to bring back that old-school dad-kid joy,” says Sreemoyee Gangopadhyay of Studio SMAC, adding, “A teen told us she’s surprising her dad — she was so excited, and that tells us we’re onto something special.” Design matching tees, splash colours, enjoy snacks and go home with a handmade souvenir.
Where: Studio SMAC, Greater Kailash II
When: June 15
Timing: 2pm to 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash on the Magenta Line
Price: ₹1,500
A spy mission with agent dad
This curated adventure called Spy Mission with Superdad is for fathers who want to live out their hero moments. For children up to 12 years old, this event lets father-kid duos team up to save the day. “There’s nothing like watching your dad crack clues and lead the way,” says event manager Uma Rai. Top teams win mystery prizes that match the vibe — fun, fearless, and brag-worthy.
Where: The Fun Burrow, Sector 82A, Gurugram
When: June 15
Timing: 2pm
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk on the Yellow Line
Price: ₹350 to ₹850