FIDE World Cup 2025| Gukesh: Playing as the World Champion on home soil feels surreal

After a 23-year wait, the FIDE World Cup (chess) has returned to India and this time, it’s being led by the nation’s brightest chess star, (youngest) World Champion Gukesh D. The tournament, currently underway in Goa from October 30 to November 27, marks a historic moment for Indian chess and for the 19-year-old, who now headlines the global event as its face. At just 18, Gukesh had become the youngest ever to be crowned World Chess Champion. (Photo: PTI)

“Playing such a prestigious event as the World Cup on home soil is a dream I’ve had since I was a child. I have many memories of watching past World Cups, especially seeing Vishy Anand (Viswanathan Anand, India’s first Grandmaster and five-time World Champion) play. I remember following his games and being amazed by his level of play. He was an inspiration for all of us. At that time, I was just a kid dreaming of one day playing on that stage. To now be the World Champion and the face of the event in India… it feels surreal. It’s a huge responsibility, but also an incredible privilege,” says Gukesh, who hopes his journey will inspire the next generation of players.

Even as he dominates global stages, Gukesh is mindful of balance, something he nurtures through routines and introspection: “I practice yoga and meditation, which are very important for my mental health. When not playing, just being in my own space, in my own bed, without the constant pressure of a tournament environment is a feeling I look forward to after a long trip.”

Being the home favourite, Gukesh knows expectations will be sky-high, but he prefers to see them as motivation, not pressure. “There will be pressure; the expectations are very high. But for me, it’s more of a comfort. Hearing the home crowd, feeling their support, it gives you good energy and motivation. It’s not a burden; it’s a source of strength. I believe this event will be a great celebration of how far Indian chess has come, and I’m proud to be a part of that.”