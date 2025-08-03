Friendship Day at Delhi University: Freshers, matching fits, and BFF vibes take over campus as 2025 session begins

Aradhya Madan (L) and Ishya Kaushal (R) from SRCC.

Aradhya Madan and Ishya Kaushal from SRCC have already become the best of campus buddies, “Orientation day had me feeling nervous but super excited,” laughs Aradhya, adding, “Then I met Ishya, and suddenly, campus life felt a lot more thrilling. We’ve been exploring every corner, sharing our goals, and already planning which societies to join.” Ishya adds, “The moment we vibed, we just knew — BFF mode activated.”

(L-R) Aditya Sisodia, Ronak Dahiya and Aneesh Jain from the Hindu College.

Aditya Sisodia, Ronak Dahiya and Aneesh Jain from the Hindu College are aspiring style icons, “Our mutual swag brought us together,” says Aditya, adding, “We didn’t plan to twin, but showed up in near-matching outfits, pure telepathy!” After vibing on a pre-admission WhatsApp group, they now call themselves the Three Musketeers. “Next stop: campus style icons,” they laugh.

Mehul Raina (L) and Saurav Soni (R) from SRCC.

Mehul Raina and Saurav Soni from SRCC met at the orientation and their friendship clicked instantly, “We met for the first time during orientation and felt like we were both feeling alienated and out of place. But then I peeped his ‘Stranger Things’ shirt and was like, ‘Okay, we’ve got a vibe.’ That was the icebreaker, and here we are, besties now. And yeah, we did the Bond pose right after because that’s how we see ourselves in college,” says Mehul.

Siya Parmar (L) and Vanshika Maliya (R) from Ramjas College.

Siya Parmar and Vanshika Maliya from Ramjas College bonded over their mutual love for gossip, “Honestly, gossip is what started this friendship,” laughs Siya, handing a rose to her new bestie, Vanshika. “On orientation day, we were just sitting in the corner, talking about who already feels like the campus celebrities and we couldn’t stop laughing.” Vanshika nods, “The more we talked, the more we realised we’re basically the same person. This rose is our official BFF rose.”

