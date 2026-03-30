From charkha to calligraphy: A day for hands-on learning

A day centred on the idea of learning through the hand, Hastaantar, will bring together craft, performance, workshops and conversations in an informal setting where participants can watch, listen and try their hand at different practices.Curated by Padma Bhushan awardee Rajeev Sethi, the title ‘Hastaantar’ literally translates to transmission through hands. Hastaantar is an event centred on the idea of learning through the hand.

The programme opens with ‘Charkha Naulakha’, a live spinning session by five spinners from Jaipur, As they work on the charkha, the poetry and songs of Bulleh Shah, including Mera Eh Charkha Naulakha, will play in the background. The audience will be invited to take part in a workshop that introduces the relevance of the charkha in contemporary craft.

Another highlight would be ‘The Last Calligrapher’, where graphic novelist Vishwajyoti Ghosh and Mohammad Ghalib, Old Delhi’s last calligrapher from Urdu Bazaar, will demonstrate how script travels from hand to image. The conversation will also extend into contemporary questions in ‘Designer, Karigar aur Voh’. “Around 100 alumni from Jiyo (a project of the Asian Heritage Foundation) will speak about what the dialogue is between the designers and the artisans and the new ‘voh’ in the picture which is AI. It is important that we are able to find the equations between designers, karigars and those involved with AI.” shares Rajeev

The closing segment of the day, Vesh Bhasha, looks at costume as an evolving language. “Many eminent people along with young students will be wearing famous handloom saris. And, not just wearing but also telling why they are wearing it and what is that they are wearing. What is the difference between an Ikat and a print, embroidery and applique. Why do they like signature of India’s heritage as it is an inheritance of their second skin,”

While the event celebrates traditions, several Gen Z students are part of the team working alongside Sethi. “The day is about the future... and I have young, fresh minds that are steering the ship,” he signs off.

Catch It Live:

Catch It Live:

What: Hastaantar

Where: The Kunj, Crafts Complex, Plot No. 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: March 31

Time: 1pm to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (On the Magenta Line)

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