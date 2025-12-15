From Khan Market to INA, Delhi turns into a Christmas wonderland, lined with tree ornaments, Santa figurines and more

Christmas baubles are shining bright and have beautifully taken over the city markets. Here’s what you must check out for your décor from INA and Khan Market, to let your place and party become the talking point of the Capital.
I’ve been seeing Reels of so many Christmas-themed showpieces on Insta that I felt compelled to check out the market... I’ve bought a revolving musical Christmas tree that’s quite unique and plays some of my favourite carols!
-Amita Gohain, entrepreneur
I wanted something quirky for my family party so went all the way from my home in Noida to INA. I found a beautiful Santa figurine and bought it as a surprise for my daughter. It’s a little expensive, but it’s going to make her Christmas perfect!
-Tanushree Behra, homemaker
Electrical showpieces is saal zyada bik rahe hain. These are expensive yet the demand is pretty high. We are happy to have sold so many of these décor pieces while we are still weeks away from the festival... But we only show these when customers demand ki kuchh alag dikhao.
-Sameer, A Shopkeeper in Khan market