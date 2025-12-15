Edit Profile
    From Khan Market to INA, Delhi turns into a Christmas wonderland, lined with tree ornaments, Santa figurines and more

    Festive decor has taken over Delhi markets, with INA and Khan Market offering baubles, ornaments and Christmas picks to spruce up homes and parties citywide.

    Published on: Dec 15, 2025 5:11 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Christmas baubles are shining bright and have beautifully taken over the city markets. Here’s what you must check out for your décor from INA and Khan Market, to let your place and party become the talking point of the Capital.

    The festive rush is picking up at Delhi’s popular markets as shoppers step out to stock up on Christmas décor. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)
    It’s difficult to choose between a revolving red Christmas bus and Santa riding a bike. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 and 35,000 (respectively).
    A shopper looks through the ornaments at INA market.
    A shopper looks through the ornaments at INA market.
    Whether in iconic red or a serene white, Santa figurines of about 3 feet height bring a timeless Christmas magic. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
    Whether in iconic red or a serene white, Santa figurines of about 3 feet height bring a timeless Christmas magic. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
    Quote
    I’ve been seeing Reels of so many Christmas-themed showpieces on Insta that I felt compelled to check out the market... I’ve bought a revolving musical Christmas tree that’s quite unique and plays some of my favourite carols! -Amita Gohain, entrepreneur
    Let it be jingle bells all the way with this sparkly wall hanging. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250/piece.
    Let it be jingle bells all the way with this sparkly wall hanging. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250/piece.
    It’s a Christmas universe! This revolving stage features everything from pine trees to snowman, Santa, and fairy lights along with a doggo! Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
    It’s a Christmas universe! This revolving stage features everything from pine trees to snowman, Santa, and fairy lights along with a doggo! Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
    This 2.5 foot high Christmas tree opens up in the middle, for the music to play and a showy scene to be visible. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000.
    This 2.5 foot high Christmas tree opens up in the middle, for the music to play and a showy scene to be visible. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000.
    Elaborate wreath with tiny doll figurine will welcome the guests on a cheerful note. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500.
    Elaborate wreath with tiny doll figurine will welcome the guests on a cheerful note. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500.
    How about adding a glow to your gifts by choosing baskets that light up? Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500.
    How about adding a glow to your gifts by choosing baskets that light up? Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500.
    Upgrade from a regular snowball to a vintage telephone with snow world that comes alive at the touch of a button. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,800.
    Upgrade from a regular snowball to a vintage telephone with snow world that comes alive at the touch of a button. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,800.
    Quote
    I wanted something quirky for my family party so went all the way from my home in Noida to INA. I found a beautiful Santa figurine and bought it as a surprise for my daughter. It’s a little expensive, but it’s going to make her Christmas perfect! -Tanushree Behra, homemaker
    Quote
    Electrical showpieces is saal zyada bik rahe hain. These are expensive yet the demand is pretty high. We are happy to have sold so many of these décor pieces while we are still weeks away from the festival... But we only show these when customers demand ki kuchh alag dikhao. -Sameer, A Shopkeeper in Khan market
    Cute, plushy reindeers will show the way to Santa and remind him to drop your gifts into your stylish socks (R). Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>550-900 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 (respectively).
    Cute, plushy reindeers will show the way to Santa and remind him to drop your gifts into your stylish socks (R). Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>550-900 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 (respectively).

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/From Khan Market To INA, Delhi Turns Into A Christmas Wonderland, Lined With Tree Ornaments, Santa Figurines And More
