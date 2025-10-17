The second half of the year in India brims with lights, colours and the usual festive excitement. As webring out our traditional best, from shimmering sarees to tailored sherwanis, our furry friends are no longer being left behind. Across India, pet brands are now designing intricate sherwanis, tiny lehengas, and cute blouses, ensuring that cats and dogs can celebrate the season in equally stylish fashion. Furry friends join festive season in sherwanis, sarees and lehengas

Thechowmeow, a Rajasthan-basedbrand delivering pan India, dresses furry babies in blouses, lehengas, and sherwanis. “For me, including pets in festivals by making them wear traditional outfits is just a way of showing love to your furry friends that they are also our family members. I have gotten many orders for matching outfits this season, like lehenga choli, sherwani with dhoti, and anarkali dresses, all under ₹1,000,” says founder Vandana Suman.

She uses laces for detailing and matching fabrics. For shimmery or other fabrics, they always use a lining inside, along with velcro and straps to adjust, so the pet feels comfortable while walking and sitting.

Shreya Goyal, founder of Delhi-based Furrvanity, tells us that they often get colour swatches, outfit pictures, and even design references from clients who want their pets’ looks to match theirs perfectly. “This year, we’re really going all out with variety and craftsmanship. We have some unique pieces like Maharashtrian sarees, kurtas with half jackets, intricately embroidered lehengas, anarkalis, and angrakhas. Our sarees have been an absolute hit this year, catching everyone’s eye,” she adds.

The festive range starts from ₹999 and goes up to ₹5,000, depending on the design, detailing, and level of customisation.

WRAPINFUR, an online pet brand, lines their outfits with pure cotton to protect sensitive pet skin, with prices starting from ₹649 “We use cotton lining inside if we are using fabric and make sure it is designed in such a way that it doesn’t irritate the pet. We also provide a hassle-free size exchange, since many pet parents are often unsure about their pet’s exact measurements,” says founder Chinmaye Agarwal.

It’s a sentiment that resonates deeply with pet parents as well. Mumbai-based Simran Singh dresses her beagle, Poppins in festive clothing in a new colour each year to see which one suits him best. “We think he looks the cutest in a bandhgala kurta. Diwali just feels incomplete if Poppins isn’t wearing a sparkly kurta for the evening puja,” she adds.

Delhi-based Priyanka Kapoor dresses her golden retriever, Alex, in matching outfits, often customised by her local tailor. “I love dressing him up, but his comfort comes first,” she says.