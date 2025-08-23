Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Delhi is set to celebrate, Operation Sindoor and Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission pandal themes

Delhi is readying to bring bappa home with the 10-day Ganeshotsav kicking off on August 26 and Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27. And this year, the devotion towards Ganpati will be coupled with the spirit of patriotism as some Ganesha pandals in NCR are themed on Operation Sindoor as well as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space expedition, Axiom Mission 4. Ganpati pandals in Delhi-NCR are all geared up to mark the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations, starting August 26.

So, get set to witness this blend of patriotism with cosmic glory as Ganpati celebrations continue to bring intricately crafted idols from Mumbai, Channai alongside organising cultural performances.

Here are some pandals that you must visit in Delhi-NCR for Bappa’s blessings:

Salute to the Armed Forces

Operation Sindoor's success will takes centre stage at Shri Ganesh Seva Mandal’s pandal during Ganeshotsav this year.

“Operation Sindoor united the entire country, so we are paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces,” says Mahendra Ladda, founder-president of Shri Ganesh Seva Mandal. Visitors will witness statues and installations showcasing India’s strength, including Agni and Akash missiles as well as fighter jet, Tejas. The pandal will also “honour astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4”. Ladda adds, “We’ll have an eco-conscious visarjan with a 2.5-foot mud idol, brought from Pune. Instead of the Yamuna, we’ll immerse it in a water tank within the pandal.”

What: 24th Delhi ka Maharaja Ganesh Mahotsav

Where: DDA Mini Cricket Stadium, Bank Enclave, Priyadarshini Vihar, Laxmi Nagar

When: August 27 to 31

Timing: 10am to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Laxmi Nagar (Blue Line)

1,008 modaks and splendour

“Our four-foot-tall Ganesh idol is coming specially from Chennai, crafted by traditional artisans,” says G Raghuram, secretary of Shri Subha Siddhi Vinayaka Mandir Society, adding, “A powerful 25 mool mantra jaap will be performed on day 1. On August 26, 1,008 modaks will be offered. The next morning, on Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol will be consecrated with a rudra abhishek at 6.30am and devotees can perform a parikrama around the idol. Our Ganpati ji will be adorned in shimmering gold, silver, and sandalwood dresses while the pandal will be fragrant with vibrant rose petals, marigolds and hibiscus. All visitors must partake the special chana prasad, a wholesome bhojan, and of course, modaks!”

What: Ganpati Mahotsav 2025

Where: Shri Subha Siddhi Vinayaka Mandir, Pocket 4, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

When: August 24 to 31

Timing: 6.30am to midnight

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar 1 (Blue and Pink Lines)

Delhi’s tallest Ganpati idol

An 18-foot Ganpati idol will be installed at Lal Bag Ka Raja Ganpati Mahotsav in Pitampura.

An 18-foot Ganpati idol will be unveiled in Pitampura. “The artist who has created the idol makes two murtis — one for Mumbai and the other for our pandal. We want devotees in Delhi to feel the same energy as they would if they visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. By installing the tallest idol in Delhi, we aim to give Ganpati a royal welcome. Over the next 10 days, we are expecting nearly 15,000 devotees daily for the darshan,” shares Rakesh Bindal, chairman, Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust, adding, “But celebrations won’t stop here. This year’s pandal will be fully air-conditioned and designed in a bhavya mandir style. Soulful bhajans by 10 different gurujis from Kurukshetra, Haridwar, Vrindavan and other parts of India, can be witnessed live on different days.”

What: 9th Lal Bag Ka Raja Ganpati Mahotsav

Where: DDA Netaji Subhash Place Ground, Pitampura

When: August 27 to September 5

Timing: 3pm to Midnight

Maharashtra’s spirit to come alive in Delhi

The Maharashtra Sadan will be celebrating its 28th year of Ganesh Utsav.

“This is our 28th year of celebrating Ganesh Utsav. Since UNESCO recently granted the historical status to 12 forts of Maharashtra, we have decided to design the decorations of our Ganpati pandal around that. We will also have special troupes travelling from Mumbai to perform bhajans here... The Ganesh idol, which stands at a height of 4.5 feet, will be welcomed with dhol and all the traditions during the sthapana ceremony at 11am on Day 1,” informs Promod Kolapte, president, Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti.

What: 28th Ganesh Utsav

Where: Maharashtra Sadan, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 27 to September 6

Timing: 8am to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Devotion + Culture = Fun

Ganesh Utsav 2025 at Dilli Haat will blend devotion towards Ganpati with a vibrant mix of art, food, and cultural activities.(Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT (For representational purposes only))

“Delhiites can experience the joy of devotion towards Ganpati alongside a vibrant showcase of art, food, and culture,” says Ashok Kumar, a member of the organising team at Delhi Tourism, adding, “We are bringing a Ganesh idol which is around 5 feet high. Alongside, there will be numerous craft stalls and activities such as puppet shows, a stage set-up for cultural dance and music performances, and food stalls with several specialities. For the young ones, we will have a dedicated kids zone with swings, slides, and other activities.”

What: Ganesh Utsav 2025

Where: Dilli Haat, Pitampura

When: August 27 to 31

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red and Pink Lines)

