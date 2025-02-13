Getting married on Valentine's Day? Read what all goes on behind the scenes

For many couples, February 14 is not only about love and all things mushy but also taking a plunge by choosing this date specifically for their ‘happily ever after’, and the trend is seen an uptick among youngsters. Wedding vendors reveal the behind-the-scenes chaos of planning a wedding on such a highly sought-after day

While some individuals chose the day for its deep sentimental significance, viewing the date as a symbol of their love story, wedding vendors reveal the behind-the-scenes chaos of planning a wedding on such a highly sought-after day, where prices soar and competition intensifies, and share that how is it different from any other date.

Take for instance, Delhi-based Sakshi Goyal, a designer who’s getting married today, have opted for red and pink decor theme for all her ceremonies. She says, “This day holds so much significance for me and my spouse. I want our love story to be remembered on this special day of love always."

Sakshi’s sentiments are echoed by another bride, Sheena Mittal, a chartered accountant who is also tying the knot today. “I got proposed on the same day last year, and now, we’re marrying on this day," she shares.

Even though everything is priced higher—flowers, arrangements etc but but she says, "This day holds an irreplaceable charm for us. We have been told by venues and other vendors that the cost increase is around 15-20% compared to a regular wedding date.”

Pooja Lalwani, make up artist and bridal specialist, who also had her reception on February 14th, remembers the planning experience all too well. She says, “Valentine’s isn’t just for weddings; it’s a prime date for proposals, romantic getaways, and fancy date nights, which means you’re fighting for the same venues, vendors, and florists as every other couple in love. If you’re not first in line, you might as well not be in line at all.”

Prerika Puri, creative head and founder of To The Aisle, shares that indeed, the demand for services and venues skyrockets on Valentine’s Day, with couples rushing to secure the best options.

As wedding vendors, such as photographers, makeup artists, and florists, face heightened competition, many raise their prices accordingly. She also adds, "The most significant price surge during the wedding season, especially on Valentine’s Day, is in the cost of roses. For instance, a bundle of roses that typically costs ₹300 can go up to ₹1,500 on Valentine’s Day."

Apart from the floral decor, hotels are on running on full occupancy as well. “This weekend following the Valentine’s Day, our room occupancy will be 15% higher as compared to normal weekend in a peak season month. There has been a surge in the number of weddings/wedding-related functions around this weekend in most of our hotels, indicating that February 14 is becoming a preferred day for a wedding,” says Radisson Hotel Group Spokesperson.

To navigate this heightened demand, experts suggest booking well in advance. Priyanshu Bhargava, a luxury wedding photographer and videographer, advises couples to plan ahead.

“Top vendors get booked fast, and prices surge as the date approaches. Ideally, you should lock in your dream team at least nine months before your wedding. Early booking is key to securing the best vendors and managing costs,” he suggests.