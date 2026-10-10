Glam drop with HT City | Let your bag take the spotlight this Navratri season, choose from brass clutch, sparkling sling and boho-themed backpacks

From handcrafted statement bags adorned with brass embossing to cloth potlis with mirrors, shells and ghungroos, here’s a look at everything that's trending this festive season.

In the ninth of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we show you the perfect bags to hold your essentials while twirling away on the high-energy garba-dandiya nights.

“Our brass bags and phone slings are the bestsellers this season. Each piece is handcrafted using brass embossing, mirrors, ghungroos and shells, and takes 15–20 days to make,” shares Sana Talwar, founder of Sparkling Luxury Bags (@spark.lingluxury).

Talwar adds, “Customers often request spacious bags that match their outfits, with shell and ghungroo detailing customised to their cholis. Prices range from ₹2,000 to ₹8,000, and we also accept bulk wedding orders.”