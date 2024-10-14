Gram it: Catch thy breath as you skate past Delhi's ‘poor’ AQI

The haze in the Capital's sky is already visible in the early hours of the morning. As Delhiites skate on Kartavya Path, a lensman captures them. Delhiites skate on Kartavya Path, under a hazy sky. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

After the Dussehra festivities on Sunday, AQI slipped to the ‘poor’ category. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation before taking anti-air pollution measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Meanwhile, a ban on firecrackers has been imposed in the city until January 1, 2025.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction