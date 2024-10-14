Gram it: Catch thy breath as you skate past Delhi's ‘poor’ AQI

Check out our picture of the day that shows haze in Delhi's sky. After Dussehra festivities, the city witnessed its first ‘poor’ AQI day of the season.
The haze in the Capital's sky is already visible in the early hours of the morning. As Delhiites skate on Kartavya Path, a lensman captures them.
After the Dussehra festivities on Sunday, AQI slipped to the ‘poor’ category. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation before taking anti-air pollution measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Meanwhile, a ban on firecrackers has been imposed in the city until January 1, 2025.