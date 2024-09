Intermittent evening showers on Tuesday not only brought cool winds to the Capital, but also surprised skywatchers in the city with surreal skies. At dusk, the burnished sunset mingled with rain clouds bursting with resplendent shades of blue, providing a dramatic backdrop to the night lights of the India Gate that illuminated in the hues of the Tricolour.

India Gate's reflection in water, at dusk, turns mesmerising due to the rains in Delhi. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)