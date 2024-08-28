Gram it: Humayun's Tomb gets floral, yellow ornaments

The Humayun’s Tomb has got a yellow sheen under the clear skies as clouds add a hint of depth in the backdrop and blossoming lilies swing in the wind during the monsoon afternoons in the Capital. The tomb, built in 1570, is the first garden-tomb that was ever constructed on the Indian subcontinent, and is known to have also inspired several other architectural innovations such as the Taj Mahal.

A view of the Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi's monsoon season.