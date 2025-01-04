Harmonies Redefined–The Trailblazers series: Dancing into Destiny—Rama Vaidyanathan

In the quietude of her mother’s womb, Rama Vaidyanathan began her journey into the world of dance. Little did anyone know that the rhythmic kicks, synchronised with the beats of Yamini Krishnamoorthy’s Bharatanatyam performance, would set the stage for a serendipitous symphony that would resonate across the years. Rama Vaidyanathan is a renowned Bharatanatayam dancer and teacher. (Photo: Instagram)

Rama’s mother, an ardent admirer of classical dance, found herself enchanted by the mesmerising movements of Yamini Krishnamoorthy on that fateful day. Unbeknownst to her, the unborn Rama seemed to respond to the cadence of Bharatanatyam, as if destiny itself was orchestrating the prelude to a dance narrative that would unfold in the years to come.

As Rama took her first steps into the world, it became evident that her connection with Bharatanatyam was predestined. Her parents, recognising the celestial alignment of their daughter’s interests, decided to nurture her innate talent. The choice of a guru was made before Rama even uttered her first words – Yamini Krishnamoorthy, the very artist whose performance had elicited those rhythmic kicks in the womb.

Under the watchful eyes of her parents and the divine guidance of Yamini, Rama’s dance journey unfolded like a cosmic dance of destiny. The guru-student bond transcended the conventional, as if the threads of fate had woven them together in a dance that spanned lifetimes.

As Rama began her formal training, the dance studio became her second home. Yamini, with her seasoned expertise, sculpted Rama into a prodigious dancer. The guru’s watchful eye and the student’s unyielding dedication formed a symbiotic relationship, each influencing the other in the delicate art of Bharatanatyam.

However, the path to dance was not a bed of roses. Living in West Delhi, reaching Chanakyapuri in Central Delhi for dance classes meant navigating a complex journey. With no car at their disposal, Rama and her mother braved the challenge, travelling in two DTC buses, an autorickshaw, and changing buses twice. Yet, the passion for dance eclipsed the hardships of the journey, making every step towards the dance class a triumph of determination.

Exams, tests, and school paled in comparison to the allure of the dance classes. Rama’s devotion to her art shone through, a flame that burned brighter than the obstacles in her path. The journey from Mayapuri to Chanakyapuri became a ritual, a testament to her unwavering commitment to the dance that had captured her heart even before she took her first steps.

The young dancer’s performances became a testament to the harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. Even in her formative years, Rama displayed a rare maturity in her expressions and a grace that belied her age. The dance world took notice as the prodigy gracefully twirled into the limelight, a testament to the magical alchemy between a gifted student and her visionary guru.

As Rama gracefully transitioned from her teenage years into adulthood, her love story continued to evolve alongside her burgeoning career in Bharatanatyam. At the age of 16, a pivotal moment unfolded – a love so profound that it would become intertwined with her destiny, shaping both her personal and professional life.

For Rama, it was love at first sight. The object of her affection, however, belonged to a family that society deemed a ‘prized catch’ for aspiring dancers. His mother, Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan, was a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer, and his father held a distinguished position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The world, unbeknownst to Rama at the time, had set expectations for him that would soon become apparent.

Their love story blossomed organically during a college festival in Delhi, where students gathered to celebrate the arts. Fate led Rama, then just 16, to watch a play. Little did she know that this serendipitous event would introduce her to the love of her life. A shared passion for dance, a common friend’s introduction, and a connection that transcended societal expectations marked the beginning of a love story that would endure a lifetime.

Rama’s unique style, known as the 'RV style' has become a testament to her innovation and individuality in the world of Bharatanatyam.(Photo: Instagram)

In a society where caste distinctions once held great significance, Rama and her beloved disregarded such barriers. Even when her husband’s older brother had married an American woman, causing concern among their relatives, Rama’s mother-in-law stood steadfast. She understood that her son’s marriage to a dancer transcended the boundaries of caste. In her eyes, they shared the same ‘caste’ of artistes, united by the divine language of dance.

Theirs was not an arranged marriage; it was a union forged by fate, nurtured by shared passions, and cemented by a love that knew no conditions. The whispers and rumors that followed in the wake of societal expectations did not deter Rama. She remained oblivious to the gossipy grapevine, focusing solely on the pure love that bound them together.

As their love story continued to flourish, Rama and her beloved built a life that seamlessly blended their diverse backgrounds. The dance of love, accompanied by the beats of Bharatanatyam, became the soundtrack of their shared journey. Rama’s openness and determination to defy societal norms became a testament to the power of love that transcends boundaries and defies conventions.

With time, Rama and her husband became parents to two daughters, both immersed in the world of dance. While one embraced dance as her profession, the other pursued a career as a professional mridangam player. Rama’s narrative about her mother-in-law’s acceptance of her marriage and passion for dance illustrates the open-mindedness of the family she married into. In a society where tradition often reigns supreme, her family supported her creative exploration and innovative ideas, allowing her to evolve while preserving the essence of tradition.

As Rama’s career in Bharatanatyam flourished, she encountered a new challenge – the convergence and collaboration among various dance forms and genres. Her experiences in Delhi, where she worked with Kathak and Odissi dancers, as well as musicians from different traditions, enriched her perspective. Rama emphasized the need for an open mind, citing an example of using Hindustani music in a production inspired by North Indian miniature paintings.

Her husband, although not a dancer, possessed a discerning eye for dance. His background in engineering brought a fresh perspective to the art form. He encouraged Rama to explore abstract concepts, infusing her dance with new dimensions. For example, he proposed a fascinating idea—tracing the evolution of life from the Dashavatara, a unique and unconventional approach.

Rama’s unique style, known as the ‘RV style’, became a testament to her innovation and individuality within the world of Bharatanatyam. Her approach to movement vocabulary and dynamism breathed fresh life into the traditional dance form. Her students bore the unmistakable mark of her influence, often recognised by their characteristic ‘RV style’.

In a world where tradition often prevails, Rama’s openness to diverse influences and her commitment to pushing the boundaries of her art became an inspiration. Her journey exemplified the beauty of exploring the limitless possibilities of the mind and infusing tradition with innovation, ensuring the continuity of classical art while welcoming the evolution it deserved.

As Rama’s career progressed, she faced the realities of remuneration in the dance profession. In a candid conversation, she acknowledged that while the pursuit of dance may not promise immediate financial rewards like more traditional career paths, it’s fuelled by an unyielding passion. Rama drew an interesting analogy to “startups,” where dancers invest their time, energy, and resources without a guaranteed return. The uncertain nature of a dance career led to questions about the feasibility of attracting more youngsters into the field.

She emphasised that the essence of dance lies in the passion it ignites. While not everyone may reach stardom, there are numerous avenues for those committed to the art. Teaching, choreography, writing on dance, becoming a dance presenter, and exploring various technical roles in the industry provide alternative paths for dancers. Rama’s message was clear – the dance community is vast, encompassing ensemble dancers and a multitude of professionals behind the scenes. She encouraged students to carve their unique spaces within the world of dance, even if the allure of fame and fortune remains elusive.

Rama’s contribution to the field of Bharatanatyam continued to expand beyond her roles as an accomplished performer and teacher. She ventured into the realm of choreography, creating compositions that seamlessly integrated into the Bharatanatyam repertoire. Her mission was to breathe new life into the centuries-old art form.

Rama’s journey as a choreographer was marked by innovation. She took poetry from various texts and meticulously structured them into compositions that seamlessly integrated into the Bharatanatyam repertoire. Her approach to choreography involved a profound understanding of the poetry, music, and the message she wished to convey. Her creations were not just about putting dance movements to existing pieces; they were a meticulous process of nurturing a creation from scratch. One such example is how she reimagined Alarippu – a traditional number from the Bharatanatyam repertoire as Mayur Alarippu, which is world famous for re-imagining a traditional piece. Rama kept the grammar absolutely intact for this piece and imagined as though a peacock would be doing Alarippu rather than a human. This was the starting point of exploring Alarippu vocabulary in different ways and weaved concepts around various animals, yogic practices and architectural marvels.

Rama’s distinctiveness lies in her unwavering commitment to sharing her artistic creations with the world. Her journey has taken her across the globe, traversing diverse landscapes from the serene beauty of Japan to the vibrant cultures of South Africa. Along the way, she has graced renowned venues such as the Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC, the World Music Institute in New York, and the National Centre for the Arts in Beijing.

Her performances have captivated audiences in iconic theaters like Teatro Juarez in Mexico, Espalande in Singapore, and Museum Guimet in France, each stage bearing witness to her passion and talent. Yet, amidst her international acclaim, Rama remains deeply rooted in her homeland. She firmly believes that an artist’s influence should resonate both globally and locally.

To that end, she frequently embarks on journeys within India, sharing her artistry and nurturing the next generation of Bharatanatyam performers. By bridging cultures and generations, Rama not only enriches the world stage but also leaves an indelible mark, building a heritage that transcends borders and resonates through the ages.

Rama’s legacy extended even further through online learning platforms like Natyasutraonline. She conducted workshops that empowered aspiring artists to explore her fresh and innovative choreographic creations. For example, she took verses from revered poets like Meera Bai and crafted them into compositions that were entirely her own, unearthing new layers and dimensions within the art of Bharatanatyam.

Rama’s contribution went beyond creating distinctive pieces; it was about enriching the very fabric of classical dance. She challenged conventions and encouraged a fresh perspective on movement, poetry, and structure. Her choreography served as a bridge between tradition and innovation, offering a fresh approach to Bharatanatyam that captivated and engaged audiences worldwide. Rama had made an indomitable mark in the field, ensuring that her art continued to evolve while remaining deeply rooted in its rich heritage. Her goal was to introduce more people to the beauty of Bharatanatyam in a fresh and distinct manner through her choreographed compositions. Rama acknowledged that change was often met with resistance, especially in the traditional bastions of the art, like Chennai. Some critics couldn’t comprehend her innovative approach and preferred the familiarity of the old repertoire. However, Rama’s unwavering conviction in her vision and the belief that Indian art should liberate, not restrict, gave her the strength to persist. Over time, even the most skeptical critics had to acknowledge her contribution, and her journey served as an inspiring example of embracing innovation while honouring tradition in the world of dance.

Her vision extended beyond personal success; she aimed to create a more sustainable ecosystem for future generations of dancers. Rama actively collaborated with fellow artists, arts organisations, and policymakers to bring about positive changes in how dancers were compensated for their contributions. Her efforts contributed to a growing awareness of the economic challenges faced by artists and the need for a supportive infrastructure.

As the years passed, Rama’s impact on the world of Bharatanatyam became increasingly evident. Her legacy is not just about her individual accomplishments but also about the transformative influence she had on the art form and its community. The boundaries she pushed, the traditions she challenged, and the pathways she paved for future artists made her a revered figure in the dance world.

In the rhythmic beats of Bharatanatyam, Rama discovered not merely a career but a life’s symphony. Her unwavering passion, innovative spirit, and the dance that transcended time became threads in the intricate fabric of her existence. From the serendipitous beginning of her love story to the global recognition of her choreographic creations, Rama’s journey stands as a testament to the enduring power of love, innovation, and resilience. Her life’s narrative is an ode to the transformative language of dance, where tradition harmonises with innovation, and every step becomes an expression of her deep connection to the art form she cherishes.

