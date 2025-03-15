Harmonies Redefined – The Trailblazers series: Echoes of Rhythm – The Musical Journey of Taufiq Qureshi

In the labyrinth of memory where echoes of a bygone era linger like whispered secrets, the prodigious percussionist, Taufiq Qureshi traces the origins of his musical lineage. “I am a musician,” he declares, as his voice resonates with the cadence of his passion. “I’m a percussionist, and I go by the title of a percussionist composer.” His words, laden with reverence, echo the richness of heritage that deep rooted in Punjab, where the tabla reigns supreme. Percussionist Taufiq Qureshi credits his mentors and family for being able to create a rich repertoire of work, which draws its influence from the North as well as the South Indian rhythm.

From a tender age, Taufiq was cradled not only in his mother’s arms but also in the harmonious embrace of the tabla. “My first musical or rhythmic experience started from the time I was brought home from the hospital,” he reminisces, casting a glance back to the earliest whispers of his musical odyssey.

The tabla, a vessel of transcendent resonance, captivated his senses and its melodies cast a spell on him, for a lifetime! “The tabla is one of the best, most versatile percussion instruments ever made till date,” asserts Taufiq, with a palpable reverence for the instrument. With its myriad tones, the tabla became his constant companion, a source of solace and an inspiration.

As a child, Taufiq’s affinity for rhythm knew no bounds. “Even as a young kid when I was all of two years or two and a half years, I would always be attracted to the other elements, the other sounds,” he reflects, as his words paint a portrait of his youthful curiosity and boundless wonder.

Taufiq’s musical education extended far beyond the confines of his home. “When I was six years old, my legendary father, Ustad Allah Rakha, did an album with a very famous (American) drummer, Buddy Rich,” he recalls. With each beat of the drum, a new world unfurled before him, beckoning him to explore the infinite possibilities of rhythm.

Then, amid the alleys of Mumbai, he found himself drawn to the pulsating heartbeat of the Dargah of Baba Magdum. “Every Friday, they would announce the prayers, and before the azaan was done, they would play this big nagada,” he recounts, as his eyes light up. In the shadow of that towering instrument, a symphony of tradition unfolded, and captivated his soul and ignited his imagination.

As Taufiq delved deeper into the realms of college life at St. Xavier’s (Mumbai), the place became a crucible of his musical explorations. “Being in St. Xavier’s was an amazing experience,” he reminisces with nostalgia, adding, “The campus – a melting pot of talent and creativity – provided a fertile ground for my burgeoning musical aspirations,”

Reviving the dormant echoes of Sangeet Mandal, Taufiq and a friend embarked on a journey of musical revival, breathing new life into the college’s cultural landscape. “We started doing talent contests and events,” he recalls, from his days spent at the distinguished halls of academia. It's here that his musical horizons expanded exponentially. “I met many musicians, many college mates,” he reflects in a voice that carries some cherished memories. Each encounter, he remembers as a gateway to new sonic vistas that fuelled his insatiable thirst for musical knowledge. “I started understanding drums,” he muses in words that are visibly brimming with curiosity and wonder.

The corridors of St. Xavier’s College thus echoed with the strains of musical innovation, as Taufiq immersed himself in the rich tapestry of diverse musical traditions. “I also started exploring other percussion instruments like the congo, bongo, and so many others,” he recounts while suffused with the thrill of discovery.

Yet, amidst the cacophony of collegiate life, his musical evolution took a new trajectory. “My whole shift started happening from instruments, and then the journey started for me,” he recalls. His words are a testament to the transformative power of artistic reinvention. In the crucible of creativity, Taufiq’s path diverged from the traditional confines of classical music, as he ventured into the uncharted territories of electronic experimentation. He receals, “I started working with music directors.” His odyssey, therefore, stands as a testament to the enduring power of musical passion and the boundless possibilities of sonic exploration.

This artiste's journey of musical enlightenment bore witness to a pivotal moment of validation and affirmation. First time after years of being asked by his elder brother – the legendary percussionist, Ustad Zakir Hussain – “For the solo, I said yes,” he recounts, as his voice resounds with echoes of triumph.

In December 2009, he embarked on a transformative musical odyssey and crafted a mesmerising one-hour djembe solo — a symphony of rhythm and innovation. In the hallowed halls of performance, Taufiq found himself enveloped in a wave of affirmation and adulation. “After that solo, everybody came on stage,” he recalls, his heart swelling with gratitude till date. When accolades were poured and blessings were bestowed, he knew he was on the right path — one that was paved with dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to his craft. He thus began exploring the intricate realms of rhythm, and delving into the mesmerising complexities of the 17-beat cycle; a style his father had also explored. “There’s an LP record of my father where he is playing Shikar Taal, which is a cycle of 17 beats,” he shares.

His journey ahead was shaped by the wisdom and guidance of his mentors. “Given the profound impact of my musical lineage, I’m often asked, ‘Who are your gurus?’ The truth is: I learned how to play the drums by myself.” Yet, amid the solitary pursuit of mastery, he found inspiration in the teachings of his legendary father and the tutelage of his maestro brother! The resonance of late Zakir Hussain’s influence has reverberated through Taufiq’s musical journey even after the former passed away. “He is a big influence in my music,” acknowledges Taufiq, adding, “From experimental drumming to innovative percussion techniques, Zakir bhai’s creative genius truly ignited the spark of exploration within my soul.”

“My father is a big inspiration in my musical journey,” he affirms. From the sacred traditions of South Indian percussion to the philosophical depths of rhythm, his father’s teachings imbued his artistry with profound insight and understanding. It's worth mentioning here that the legendary Vidwaan, TH Vikku Vinayakram has also had a great influence on instilling south Indian rhythm in Taufiq’s music.

In the crucible of creativity, Taufiq’s journey has emerged as a symphony of innovation and exploration — a testament to the enduring power of musical passion and the transformative potential of artistic expression. “I incorporate a lot of South Indian rhythmic ideas,” he shares. Embracing the rich tapestry of Indian musical heritage, Taufiq has embarked on a journey of sonic fusion by blending the Chakradhaar of North Indian music with the Korvai of South Indian philosophy. “Sometime back, I uploaded something on my Instagram, which was an online fusion,” he recounts with a childlike excitement sharing how his thoughts resonated with the audience far and wide, thus infusing a new wave of energy in his unwavering commitment to musical evolution.

Venturing into uncharted territories, Taufiq has often challenged himself to push the paradigms of his artistry and explored varied other sounds like that of the didgeridoo (Australian aboriginal wind instrument). In fact, Taufiq’s musical canvas has expanded beyond the conventional, to embrace the myriad hues of sonic expressions ranging from the pulsating rhythms of Bollywood to the eclectic beats of international fusion.

His rhythmic innovations have often found resonance in the heart of Bollywood’s iconic melodies. “I’ve done rhythms for a lot of famous Bollywood songs,” he shares talking about the thunderous beats of Dhoom Machale in the film Dhoom (2004) and the pulsating rhythms of Dhoom 2. His percussive wizardry has certainly breathed life into the soul of Indian cinema.

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant tapestry of global musical traditions, Taufiq’s musical journey has even intersected with the rhythmic explorations of bands like the Stomp. “I heard one band called Stomp in London in 2001,” he reminisces. Inspired by their innovative use of unconventional instruments, he embarked on a musical odyssey to create Mumbai Stamp — a testament to the power of rhythm and creativity.

In the world of classical music, Taufiq’s Djembe has found a newfound resonance, “weaving intricate rhythms into the fabric of tradition, which is a very big thing for me,” he reflects. From collaborating with stalwarts such as Shankar Mahadevan to staging groundbreaking performances at iconic venues, Taufiq’s djembe has emerged as a beacon of innovation in the realm of classical percussion.

Remaining steadfast in his pursuit of musical excellence, Taufiq states: “I’m inspired by all the stalwarts”. From the legendary legacy of Pandit Ravi Shankar to Ustad Allah Rakha, and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan among many other luminaries, Taufiq’s musical journey has been a witness to the transformative power of artistic inspiration.

Recalling the uproarious laughter shared amidst unexpected mishaps on stage, Taufiq’s voice echoes with the spirit of resilience and humour. “I’ll never forget this,” he chuckles with a laughter that's infused with the indomitable spirit of musical camaraderie. Recounting his first concert with Indus Creed — a foray into the heart of Mumbai’s rock scene — he quips: “Where the hell am I?” His words echo with the whimsy of fate and the irrepressible joy of musical exploration. Enduring the ebb and flow of audiences' expectations, Taufiq has embraced the fluidity of musical expression. “I’ve always taken some positivity from them,” he muses with wisdom as he narrates having witnessed teh range from the raucous energy of college festivals to the refined elegance of corporate events. But for him, it hasn't been one-bit difficult to navigate through the ever-shifting currents of audience preferences with grace and adaptability.

“I remember this one incident,” Taufiq’s wife recounts as his sister narrates, and her laughter punctuates the narrative: “A very senior student of my father came home, and he was sitting till late. My father, being gracious as always, asked if everything was okay. The student replied affirmatively, but then my younger brother, Taufiq, hardly seven or eight at the time piped up and said, ‘No, he’s lying. He came here for a recording!’’ Such was the innocence and candidness of young Taufiq, who was always drawn towards other instruments that made rhythm. Fondly reminiscing about his childhood, he felt that he had to do something else. “It (to do something else) was always there, not as a consequence of finding a career though,” recounts his family.

Amidst the laughter and shared anecdotes, the conversation shifted to lighter topics, revealing glimpses of Taufiq’s idiosyncrasies. “He always takes out one kurta, unfolds it, wears it, and then says, ‘Not this one’, and then takes another,” his wife chuckles in an affectionate exasperation. In the light -hearted banter and shared memories, the essence of Taufiq’s journey shines through his pursuit of excellence and exhibition of courage to explore new horizons. Of course, there's also his unwavering commitment to his craft, and each moment in his journey is a testament to the enduring magic of music and the bonds of family that transcend time.

Always emphasising on the depth of connection between an artist and his audience, he doesn't let the essence of his performance lay merely in showcasing but also engaging deeply with those who listen; transcending the boundaries of mere exhibition. In the exchange of energy and emotion, the audience mirrors the artist’s involvement, creating a symbiotic relationship where each moment unfolds organically. “It’s not about my showcasing. The audience should know the display of exhibition automatically because an artist is primarily an exhibitionist, a performing artiste. So, nothing is planned, everything is happening there, and you are supposed to showcase. Why are you an artiste otherwise?” Taufiq’s words resonate with the spontaneity and authenticity that define his craft. “I don’t plan my performances in that sense,” he remarks, underscoring the fluidity and adaptability that characterise his approach. From the workshops to the rhythm circles, each of his interactions with the audience becomes an opportunity to gauge reactions and tailor the experience accordingly.

In the midst of such shared memories and reflections, the conversation veers towards Taufiq’s early struggles and the transformative power of recognition. “The struggle was always there,” Taufiq acknowledges, recounting his journey from anonymity to acclaim. Despite the uncertainties and challenges, he did discover comfort in the unwavering guidance of mentors such as Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, affectionately known as Shivji. “It was Shivji’s uplifting words that ignited a powerful inspiration within me,” he confesses.

Looking into the horizon of possibilities that lay ahead, Taufiq’s vision for the future is shimmering with hope and possibility. “The future of djembe seems good right now,” he declares in words that are infused with the buoyant optimism of creative possibility. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to some far-flung corners of the globe, Taufiq’s influence ripples outward, shaping the landscape of percussion for generations to come!

