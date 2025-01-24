High on Patriotic Josh @ Sadar Bazar as Delhi prepares for Republic Day; Here's your tricolour guide!
Jan 24, 2025 04:00 PM IST
With Republic Day around the corner, Sadar Bazar is buzzing with excitement! Here’s a guide to all the tricolour-themed merchandise that’s on offer
My family has always decorated our home for R-Day. I wish we celebrated our national holidays like Americans do the 4th of July — it would be so much fun! Ekta Sharma, Makeup Artist
Our entire store was tricolour from top to bottom! Sales did feel a bit slow this year, thanks to online competition, but Tirange toh bikk hi jaate hain! Mukesh Kumar Jain, Owner, Shop No 614
