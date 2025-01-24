High on Patriotic Josh @ Sadar Bazar as Delhi prepares for Republic Day; Here's your tricolour guide!

The crowds can’t get enough of the tricolour merch, arriving in huge numbers just in time for R-Day!(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Perfect for Republic Day parties, these outdoor wall hangings add to the spirit of patriotism. Prices range from ₹50 to ₹250(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Not just R-Day, show off your love for India in all seasons with this tricolour umbrella. Available at Sindh Traders, Shop No 5808 for ₹250(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

My family has always decorated our home for R-Day. I wish we celebrated our national holidays like Americans do the 4th of July — it would be so much fun! Ekta Sharma, Makeup Artist

Bring out your inner child with hairclips, bands and ties in shades of the tricolour. Starting at ₹12 each, they are available at Sonal International, Shop No 5151-A(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

These dove-shaped wall hangings are the perfect symbol of unity and harmony. Get a set of 12 for ₹300 at Shop No 625(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Our entire store was tricolour from top to bottom! Sales did feel a bit slow this year, thanks to online competition, but Tirange toh bikk hi jaate hain! Mukesh Kumar Jain, Owner, Shop No 614

What’s better than decor that declares your love for the country? Grab this wall hanging at Shop No 5808 for ₹30(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Sadar Bazar is buzzing with excitement as RDay rolls in (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

.These cheer sticks inflate with just one ‘mukka’! Available at Vrishabh Collections, Shop No 614, for ₹50 each(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Kiddos will love these Pop It wristbands in shades of the Indian flag. Grab a set of 12 at Shop No 614 for ₹180(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

