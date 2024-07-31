 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of August 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#StepUp

What: Quest – The Journey of Untold Stories

Catch It Live on August 1
Catch It Live on August 1

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft White Vinyl

Where: The Piano Man Gurugram, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: August 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: The Extra Mile

Where: The Quorum, 2 Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: July 20 to August 30

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: exhibit320@gmail.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: August 1

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar – The Monsoon Mela

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur

When: August 1 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 August 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
