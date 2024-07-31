HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 August 2024

#StepUpWhat: Quest – The Journey of Untold StoriesWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 1Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Pop Rock ft White VinylWhere: The Piano Man Gurugram, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, GurugramWhen: August 1Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #ArtAttackWhat: The Extra MileWhere: The Quorum, 2 Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: July 20 to August 30Timing: 11am to 6.30pmEntry: exhibit320@gmail.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) #JustForLaughsWhat: Rajat Chauhan LiveWhere: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: August 1Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpreeWhat: Dastkar – The Monsoon MelaWhere: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, ChhattarpurWhen: August 1 to 12Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: ₹40Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction