Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 08:13 pm IST

Sunday, August 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Gudgudi – Based on Munshi Premchand's stories

Catch It Live on Sunday, 10 August 2025. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 10

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Swiftie Party

Where: Informal by Imperfecto, 52, Tolstoy Road, Janpath

When: August 10

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Monsoon Baithak ft Aashish Narayan Tripathi (Hindustani Classical Vocal) & Divyansh Harshit Srivastava (Santoor)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Firefly Women – A Physical Theatre Performance

Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: August 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Life is Better in Black and White – II

Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213/B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: August 8 to September 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: A Night of Laughter ft Gaurav Gupta

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: August 10

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi & Rashtra Utsav Exhibition

Where: Nexus Select CityWalk, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar

When: August 8 to 17

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

