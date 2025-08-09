HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 August 2025
Sunday, August 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Gudgudi – Based on Munshi Premchand's stories
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 10
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Swiftie Party
Where: Informal by Imperfecto, 52, Tolstoy Road, Janpath
When: August 10
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Monsoon Baithak ft Aashish Narayan Tripathi (Hindustani Classical Vocal) & Divyansh Harshit Srivastava (Santoor)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Firefly Women – A Physical Theatre Performance
Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: August 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Life is Better in Black and White – II
Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213/B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: August 8 to September 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: A Night of Laughter ft Gaurav Gupta
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: August 10
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi & Rashtra Utsav Exhibition
Where: Nexus Select CityWalk, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar
When: August 8 to 17
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)